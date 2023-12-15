Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Revealed to Be ‘Effects of Ketamine’

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Matthew Perry’s cause of death was revealed to be from the effects of ketamine, according to TMZ. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office released the toxicology report for the Friends star who died at 54 on October 28. The medical examiner listed his cause of death as “the acute effects of ketamine.” His cause of death was released nearly two months after his unexpected passing.

The medical examiner noted that the ketamine in the Studio 60 on Sunset Strip actor’s system caused both respiratory depression and cardiovascular overstimulation, which led to his death. Other factors included drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects. Buprenorphine is a drug that’s often used to help people slowly ween off of opiods. They also said that there was no evidence of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, or fentanyl in his system.

Ketamine can be used recreationally, but it also used in therapy to treat depression. It was revealed that Matthew did have a ketamine infusion for therapy a week and a half before his death, but the drug in his system “could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less,” per TMZ.

Matthew’s struggles with addiction were well-documented, including in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. Following his death, his loved ones established The Matthew Perry Foundation to help others struggling with substance use. “The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” the foundation’s mission statement reads.

His family explained that they wanted to pay tribute to the star by helping others. “It is important to us, as a family, to honor Matthew’s legacy,” they told People in a statement. “The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering from this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world.”