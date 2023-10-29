Matthew Perry’s Death: Prescriptions Reportedly Found in Home But No Illicit Drugs

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

New details are coming in about Matthew Perry‘s shocking death at the age of 54 on Saturday. Prescription drugs, but no illicit drugs, were found at his Los Angeles, CA area home, where he died, according to TMZ. Authorities apparently told the outlet they found anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) drug in the house. COPD drugs are prescribed for people who suffer from breathing diseases, such as emphysema or chronic bronchitis, and the Friends actor was known for being a smoker, which is one of the causes of the diseases.

Although Matthew’s death was apparently due to drowning, an official cause of death has yet to be determined. The L.A. County Coroner will conduct a toxicology exam to find out if there were any drugs in his system at the time of his death and it may take months for the results, TMZ further reported.

The new information about the RX drugs reportedly found in Matthew’s home comes after he reportedly played two hours of pickleball near his home on Saturday. Sources told the outlet that he was in “good spirits” during the game and shortly after it was done, his assistant picked up a new iPhone for him as well as prescription glasses. The assistant reportedly returned to his home two hours later and found him unresponsive in his jacuzzi before calling 911. They then also apparently called Matthew’s mother, one of his siblings, and an unrelated woman.

Matthew’s parents were seen outside his home just a few hours after his death made headlines. They looked somber as they sat in a car before and after going into his residence. At one point, Matthew’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, was seen walking outside among police and photographers.

Matthew’s death has left his family, friends, and fans heartbroken. Although his Friends co-stars have yet to publicly make statements about his passing, he was known to be close to some of them over the years. The talented star was also very open about his struggles with drug addiction, which started in his 20s, and wrote a memoir about his journey called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing in 2022.