‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54: Report

Image Credit: Warner Bros Tv/Bright/Kauffman/Crane Pro/Kobal/Shutterstock

Matthew Perry has died. The Friends star was reportedly found dead at his Los Angeles area home on October 28, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources believe the actor drowned. Matthew was 54. HollywoodLife has reached out to Matthew’s team for comment.

The actor was reportedly found in a jacuzzi at his home, and no drugs were found at the scene. First responders were dispatched to the home on a call for cardiac arrest.

Matthew became a household name playing Chandler Bing on Friends, the hit NBC comedy series that ran from 1994 to 2004. He rose to fame alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc. The cast recently came together for a reunion special that aired on Max in 2021.

In addition to Friends, Matthew starred in TV shows like Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On, and The Odd Couple. He also appeared in films like Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, 17 Again, and more.