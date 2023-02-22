Andy McQueen: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Playing The New Villain In ‘OBX’ Season 3

Andy McQueen is a Canadian actor.

He plays Carlos Singh in season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’.

He’s dating fellow actor Glenda MacInnis.

Outer Banks season 3 will introduce a menacing new villain that poses a major threat to John B and company. Andy McQueen, 31, joins the Netflix series as Carlos Singh, a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to get the same treasure on a deserted island that the Pogues are searching for. Could Carlos be the undoing of John B, Sarah, Pope, and the rest of the OBX squad? Fans will see Andy in action as his villainous character when the third season premieres on February 23. Here is everything you need to know about Andy McQueen.

Andy plays Carlos in ‘Outer Banks’.

Andy is one of the new cast members in Outer Banks season 3. The others include Lou Ferrigno Jr., who plays one of Carlos’ lieutenants, and Fiona Paloma, who plays a Pogue who forms a close connection with Rafe. All three of them officially joined the cast in June 2022.

Andy is Canadian.

Andy was born in Canada in 1991. He began his acting career with appearances in Canadian movies and TV shows. He’s an alumnus of the Actors Conservatory at the Canadian Film Centre.

Andy’s appeared in hit TV shows before.

Andy’s been in The Handmaid’s Tale, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and Station Eleven, among other shows, according to his IMDb. He’s been a main cast member in the Canadian police show Coroner since 2019. His role in Outer Banks is definitely going to do big things for his career.

Andy was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award.

In 2020, Andy was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 8th Canadian Screen Awards for his performance in the thriller film Disappearance at Clifton Hill. He lost the award to Remi Girard for And The Birds Rained Down.

Andy is dating another actor.

Andy is currently in a relationship with Glenda MacInnis. Glenda has appeared in the shows Suits and Designated Survivor. Andy and Glenda document their relationship all over their respective Instagrams, and they truly seem so happy together!