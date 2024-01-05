Who Is America Ferrera’s Husband? All About Ryan Piers Williams

America Ferrera, 39, is a household name for TV and movie lovers alike! From Ugly Betty to The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and most recently, Barbie, it’s no surprise that she’s a fan-favorite. Now, fans will be able to watch America dazzle when she presents at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024!

Although the brunette beauty is not nominated for an award that evening, her film, Barbie, is up for several awards including the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award. It is also likely that America’s husband will grace the red carpet with her, as he also appeared in the hit film in 2023. Ahead of the ceremony, below is everything to know about her husband, their family, and more!

Who Is America Ferrera’s Husband?

The 39-year-old has been married to her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, 42, since 2011. Most recently, America gushed over her man via Instagram on June 27, 2023, in honor of their 18th anniversary. “Happy Anniversary to my emergency contact. My person and home for 18 years. Damn we look young here @ryanpierswilliams,” she penned in the caption of the throwback wedding photo. She also made sure to clarify they’ve only been married married for 12 years with the hashtag “#12married.”

Not only does America have a successful career in Hollywood, but Ryan does as well. The 42-year-old is an actor, director, and writer who has been working in the industry for over a decade. Some of his work includes The Dry Land, Kilimanjaro, and 1985. He has even worked alongside his leading lady, as they both starred in the 2014 film, X/Y.

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams in ‘Barbie’

Most recently, Ryan and America collaborated together in 2023 when they both appeared in Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie film. As fans of the film know, America starred in the project and played the role of Gloria, meanwhile, Ryan portrayed her on-screen husband, who is listed as “El Esposo de Gloria,” on his IMDb. His character’s name translates to “Gloria’s Husband” in English.

Ryan took to Instagram in December 2023 to publicly thank Greta for including him in the film. “Many thanks to Greta Gerwig for letting me showcase my slightly above par Spanish skills in her extraordinary film @barbiethemovie Here’s the story on how it all happened,” he captioned the video of the director explaining his casting. Both America and her hubby also accompanied each other on the red carpet for the film’s various premieres.

America Ferrera’s Kids

Not only are Ryan and his wife devoted spouses, but they are also proud parents to two adorable kiddos! America gave birth to their son, Sebastian, on May 29, 2018. She announced the news of her pregnancy at the end of 2017 via Instagram, per Pop Sugar. “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year!” she penned in the caption of the announcement at the time.

A few years later, in May 2020, America welcomed her first daughter, Lucia Marisol Williams. “LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself,” America captioned the since-deleted birth announcement. “Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family.”

The proud mama keeps her kids out of the spotlight and does not feature photos of their faces on social media. In May 2022, America featured a face-less photo of one of her kiddos to celebrate Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day to all who celebrate and support mothering in all kinds of ways! To all the Mamas- I see you and love you,” she penned in the adorable caption.