Special delivery on aisle 12! America Ferrera is a mom for the second time, as the ‘Superstore’ star and husband Ryan Piers Williams just welcomed a new bundle of joy – a girl!

It’s baby no. 2 for America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams! The former Ugly Betty star revealed that she gave birth on Monday, May 4, and its a girl! “LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself,” she announced on Instagram on Sunday, May 10 while posting a photo of her newborn’s tiny hand. “Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family.” The delivery comes about two years after Ryan and America welcomed their first child, son Sebastian, and everyone wondered if Sebastian was going to have a baby sister or a little brother.

America announced she was pregnant at the end of 2019 with an adorable photo of Ryan, Sebastian, America, and her huge baby bump. “Welcoming Baby #3 in 2020!” she wrote, cradling her belly while she and her family posed in the snow. It was a magical picture, worthy of any holiday car. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch,” added America. Ryan shared the same photograph to his account and added his own message of joy. “So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!”

A few weeks after the announcement, she would walk side-by-side with Ryan at the 2020 Screen Actors’ Guild Awards in Los Angeles. She wore a black column-style gown, black heels, a white headband, and drop earrings. The cinched-waist dress looked incredible on her, and her baby bump was so chic.

America and Ryan have been setting couple and family goals for over a decade. They tied the knot in 2011, and seven years later, they welcomed their first child. “When 2 become 3,” she announced on Instagram. “Welcome, Sebastian Piers Williams – aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy, and totally in love!”

Speaking of health, America spoke about how she was dealing with nausea during this second pregnancy. While posing on an arm-toning machine, the Ugly Betty star said it was exhausting to work out through her first trimester. “I would walk into the gym and nap for 10 minutes on the massage table before I started. Some weeks I’d only muster 1 workout, or I’d miss the week entirely, but I refused to feel like I had failed. Through this pregnancy, I’m equally committed to feeling strong AND being kind to myself.”

Now, she can extend that kindness, tenderness, and love to her new baby! Congratulations!