America Ferrera Shows Off Her Baby Bump On SAG Red Carpet In A Beautiful Black Dress

She’s adding to the sisterhood! America Ferrera showed off her growing baby bump on the SAG Awards red carpet!

Baby’s first red carpet! America Ferrera stunned at the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet, cradling her growing bump while wearing a beautiful, curve-hugging black gown. The mom-to-be was clearly glowing, with her hair pulled back in subtle beehive style with a pearl headband. The Superstore actress announced her pregnancy with husband Ryan Piers Williams at the end of 2019 on Instagram. “Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020,” America captioned her family photo on IG at the end of the year. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.” So sweet!

America’s hubs also took to the gram to share the big news at the start of the New Year, writing, “So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out. Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!” One thing we know for sure, that’s one amazing dressed baby bump! America even showed off a little leg in the belted black gown at the SAG Awards. The Golden Globe winner already shares a son with Ryan named Sebastian, who was born May 29, 2018.

Just a few weeks ago, America opened up on Instagram about her battle with nausea during this pregnancy. The actress shared a photo of herself using an arm-toning machine, but captioned it, “Soooooooo hard to workout through the nausea & exhaustion of my first trimester!!!” She continued, “I would walk into the gym and nap for 10 minutes on the massage table before I started. Some weeks I’d only muster 1 workout or I’d miss the week entirely, but I refused to feel like I had failed. Through this pregnancy I’m equally committed to feeling strong AND being kind to myself.” We can’t help but think this mama looks better than ever tonight at the SAGs!

