‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3’: Everything We Know After the Cast’s Latest Reunion

Fans have been patiently awaiting Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 since the second film hit theaters in 2008. Now that the original cast has reunited and teased plans about another sequel, is it still happening?

America Ferrera opened up about how the four of them have stayed so close off-screen in a new interview. With the Ugly Betty star’s latest comments, fans are only more excited for a possible third film! Keep reading to find out everything we know!

Is ’Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ 3 Happening?

A third movie has not been solidified yet. However, it has been teased over the years. While celebrating America Ferrera’s performance in Barbie, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn reunited with her at New York City’s The Whitby Hotel in December 2023. Blake gushed over her former co-star America in a sweet Instagram post, congratulating her for her achievements in film over the years.

“I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrer. She’s the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she’s the heart and soul of everything she’s a part of,” Blake wrote, in her caption. “I’ve known her for 20 years. Since I was 16, I’ve watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead.”

The Gossip Girl alum also referenced America’s iconic monologue from Barbie, in which her character addressed the crushing societal pressures that women face.

“That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I’ve ever seen on screen. Because that’s who she is,” Blake added. “She’s spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life. I can’t wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor. No one deserves it more … for a lifetime of brilliant work. It’s one of my life’s honors to witness her show so many women not only what’s possible, but HOW it’s done. I love you, sister. Always.”

All four actresses posed for photos and selfies together, spurring fans to hope that this signaled the cast’s had reunited to shoot the next Sisterhood movie.

Does the ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Cast Want to Reunite?

According to some of the cast’s past interviews, it doesn’t appear that they’ve formally started working on the new movie yet. During an October 2022 interview on Sirius XM’s Pop Culture Spotlight, Amber explained why there has been a delay in production.

“There’s a lot going on with the project,” she noted. “We’ve been working on it for, I don’t know, it feels like a decade at this point. My hope is that it’ll get made at some point.”

As for why she and her castmates haven’t reunited on camera yet, Amber pointed out that their personal lives have become their priority. “It’s very complicated for a lot of reasons, some of which include just the fact that between the four of us, we all have, like, 870 children,” she joked.

Most recently, America did speak about how close she is with the other three leads in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in January 2024. While she didn’t drop any hints about formal plans, she showed that she was thankful to remain close with all of them. “I mean, they’re my girls. I feel so incredibly lucky that I’ve had this sisterhood in real life because we all grew up together and we grew up in the same industry and we’ve all seen each other through so many life moments and career moments and ups and downs,” she told the outlet. “To have a friendship, 20 years later, that is really incredibly supportive and meaningful, it just feels like such a gift and I love them each so deeply, and there is something about like, when our forces combine.”