Alexandra Socha: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing [Spoiler]’s Daughter In ‘Mrs. Maisel’

Didn't see that one coming! The season 5 premiere of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' features a flash-forward that includes [Spoiler]'s daughter. Get to know the actress playing this key character.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 14, 2023 7:00AM EDT
Alexandra Socha
View gallery
Rachel Brosnahan pictured in a stunning red outfit filming scenes at "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" set around the Rockefeller Plaza in Uptown, Manhattan.Pictured: Rachel BrosnahanRef: SPL5300263 290322 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Rachel Brosnahan pictured at "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" set in Downtown, Manhattan. Pictured: Rachel Brosnahan Ref: SPL5489603 290922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Shutterstock

  • Alexandra plays adult Esther.
  • The actress made her Broadway debut in Spring Awakening.
  • Alexandra is married.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 begins in 1981 with a scene between the adult Esther and her therapist. This older version of Esther is played by Alexandra Socha. Alexandra embodies the daughter of Midge and Joel Maisel perfectly.

So, who is Alexandra Socha? She’s got a history with Broadway and much more. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Alexandra.

Alexandra Socha
Alexandra Socha plays adult Esther in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’ (Shutterstock)

1. Alexandra plays the adult version of Esther.

The Prime Video series jumps to 1981 at the beginning of season 5 when Esther Maisel is working on her Ph.D. She’s in a session with her therapist. Esther working on trying to finish her thoughts and some unresolved issues with her mother. Through the brief scene, we find out that NASA wants her to move to Florida, and the only person she’s ever been able to talk to is her grandfather.

Esther was born in 1958, so this would make Alexandra’s version 23 years old. In previous seasons, the role of Esther was played by younger actors.

2. Alexandra has appeared on Broadway.

In 2008, Alexandra made her Broadway debut in Spring Awakening. She was a Wendla replacement. She’s also appeared in stage productions of Brighton Beach Memoirs, Death Takes a Holiday, and Head Over Heels.

3. Alexandra is married.

Alexandra is married to actor Etai Benson. In October 2020, Alexandra announced on Instagram that she and Etai had gotten married “a few weeks back.”

4. Alexandra starred in the series Red Oaks.

The actress played the role of Skye in the Prime Video series. She’s also had roles in Damages, Royal Pains, and For Life. Prior to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Alexandra appeared in an episode of Evil in 2021.

Mrs.Maisel
Esther is the daughter of Midge and Joel Maisel. (Prime Video)

5. Alexandra is on Instagram.

Alexandra is on Instagram under the handle @alexandrasocha. Her Instagram bio reads, “Living Theatrically in Normal Life.”

More From Our Partners

ad