‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Marin Hinkle & Tony Shaloub Praise Midge As ‘A Fighter & Survivor’ Like Rose & Abe (Exclusive)

Over the course of five seasons, we’ve seen Abe and Rose Weissman’s rollercoaster of a relationship with each other and with their daughter, Midge. Now, ahead of the premiere of the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, stars Marin Hinkle and Tony Shaloub, who portray Rose and Abe, opened up to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about what their characters have truly wanted for their daughter all along. “I think they want to see her navigate our way through the world, to succeed at what she’s trying to do and to not lose heart,” Tony explained. “I think they see themselves as fighters, as survivors and I think they trust that, hopefully she’s got some of that in her and whatever happens she’s going land on her feet.”

Marin looked closely at Midge and Rose’s mother-daughter relationship, telling HL that Rose has “always seen her daughter as a version of herself,” which came with its own share of issues from season to season. “Towards the very end, I think she did recognize that she’s her own, like a bird, she’s flying in her own way,” the star recalled, admitting, “I think that she’s also always been a little awe-struck by her daughter.”

She also said that she believes Rose has always thought Midge was a “spectacular human.”It’s interesting, because for Tony’s character Abe, it took him a little longer to realize that — as is the case with men sometimes!” Marin laughed. “But I do think that Rose always knew that.”

As for Abe and Rose’s relationship — fans saw them through a split and reconciliation through The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel seasons, but both Marin and Tony promise these two are “long haulers.” “They’ve had a long, roller coaster kind of marriage and, somehow really, through all of the upheaval and all of the strife over the past five seasons, they’ve somehow managed to figure out a way to become closer and more appreciative of their bond,” Marin gushed, while Tony added, “They’re going to be there for each other, for their daughter, and for their grandchildren.”

Marin went on to praise the beloved couple for their ability to “regenerate” through the years, no matter what life has thrown at them within the series. “They’re so unique in that they find one thing gets cut off and then they find something else, and then they say goodbye to this, and no more money and then a new apartment, or they go off and they live with their in-laws! It was so delightful to portray,” she gushed.

