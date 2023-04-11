Rachel Brosnahan’s Husband: Get To Know Her ‘Maisel’ Co-Star Jason Ralph

Rachel Brosnahan is an actress, most known for her role on ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’

She’s been married to Jason Ralph since 2016.

Jason is also an actor, who has been on ‘Mrs. Maisel.’

Rachel Brosnahan is one of the funniest women on television! The actress, 32, has appeared in a wide variety of roles throughout her career, but her biggest role to date has been as the titular Miriam “Midge” Maisel on the hit Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The role has earned her a Primetime Emmy and two Golden Globes.

While fans may know her as Mrs. Maisel, in real life, she’s actually Mrs. Ralph. Rachel, 32, has been married to her husband Jason Ralph, 37, since 2016. The pair have occasionally gotten to work together, and it’s clear that they’re a very happy couple. Find out everything you need to know about Jason here!

How did Rachel meet Jason?

Rachel has been dating Jason since her early 20s. The pair met in 2013, when they were working on an indie movie called I’m Obsessed With You, she revealed during an interview with Town and Country. The cast of the movie were all living together while working on the project, and Rachel admitted that she wouldn’t go out with him until after the film was completed. “It was a hard no for me,” she told the outlet.

Three years later, the couple tied the knot in 2016, but fans didn’t find out about their marriage until 2018, when it was reported that they’d secretly been married by People. Rachel later admitted that they were married “for years” in a 2019 interview with People at the SAG Awards. She explained that she felt there was a double standard for women being asked about marriages versus their husbands. “Jason and I also noticed early on that, while we are both the leads of successful television series, he has almost never been asked about our relationship while I have been asked on almost every red carpet I have walked in the last 2 years. We both find this double standard problematic and frustrating and opted to redirect those conversations to our work,” she said.

Jason is an actor

Like Rachel, Jason is also an actor. He’s appeared on Broadway in Peter And The Starcatcher. He’s also had a number of major TV roles in series like Madam Secretary and Manhattan. He’s had starring roles in shows like Aquarius and The Magicians, per IMDb. He’s also acted in movies such as I’m Thinking of Ending Things.

He appeared in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

I’m Obsessed With You isn’t the only project that Rachel and Jason have appeared in together. The couple reunited when Jason received a role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He has appeared as the TV show booker Mike Carr in 11 episodes of the series.

Despite Jason’s cameo, Rachel did reveal that the pair don’t share scenes, but joked about how nice it was for him to see the set she’s so acquainted with in a February 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We never were on-set together at the same time,” she said. “It was fun for him to get an inside look at where I’ve been, when I’ve missed every dinner and dog walk over the last couple of years.”

He owns a lifestyle brand

Outside of acting, Jason has dabbled in fashion. He began the lifestyle brand Looks Like A Great Time with his Magicians co-star Trevor Einhorn. The company sells hats, t-shirts, and tote bags. The company also has a signature deck of cards available. The pair have also called Looks Like A Great Time a media company and appear to want to expand it into whatever their hearts desire.

On the brand’s website, the duo have kept things open-ended about what it could bring and have a good sense of humor. “It’s about getting our hands dirty and building things we love from the ground up. Everything is meticulously designed, limited in numbers, and built to last,” they said on the “About” page.

What have they said about each other?

While the pair seem to keep their relationship and work separate, both Jason and Rachel have celebrated each other on social media. Jason has shared glimpses from Rachel’s projects on his Instagram, while telling fans to check out her movies and TV shows. Rachel has similarly shared the occasional post about Jason, like when she wished him a happy birthday in April 2023. “This one had a bday yesterday and I’m glad he was born,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

When Rachel won a Golden Globe for Mrs. Maisel in 2019, she shouted out Jason in her acceptance speech. “Jason, I love you. I wouldn’t be here at all without you. Thank you,” she said at the end of a long speech, thanking the HFPA and her collaborators, per People.