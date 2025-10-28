Alba Baptista: 5 Things to Know About Chris Evans’ Wife

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Alba Baptista stole Chris Evans’ heart. The Portuguese actress and the Knives Out star reportedly got married during the second weekend of September 2023, having had a secret wedding at a private Cape Cod estate. Two years later, the couple quietly welcomed their first child together in October 2025. Since they have yet to break their silence on the private matter, details of Chris and Alba’s newborn baby are still unclear.

From the beginning, Alba and Chris have been notoriously private about their romance. This marks the first marriage for the couple. Fans, of course, know plenty about Chris, but who is Alba? Scroll down for all the key information about the love of Chris’ life!

Alba Is a Netflix Star

Alba got her start in acting at age 16 in Simão Cayatte‘s short film Miami. The role earned her the Best Actress Award at the Festival Ibérico de Ciné. Alba starred in more Portuguese films like Caminhos Magnétykos, Equinócio, and Patrick, as well as the TV shows Jardins Proibidos, A Impostora, A Criação, and Jogo Duplo. Her big break came in Netflix’s hit series Warrior Nun, based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala.

Alba plays Ava Silva, a quadriplegic orphan who discovers she now has supernatural powers that force her to join an ancient order of warrior nuns. Warrior Nun served as her first English-language debut. Warrior Nun premiered its first season in July 2020, and season 2 was filmed during the summer and fall of 2021 in Spain, which is where Alba may have met Chris.

Alba Started Dating Chris in 2022

While the dating rumors started in early 2022, Chris and Alba didn’t confirm their romance until Jan. 2023. He posted an adorable video compilation on his Instagram Story of the couple trying to jump-scare each other. “A look back at 2022,” Chris wrote at the top of the video alongside three red heart emojis. While this was Chris’ first-ever confirmation of the relationship, it was reported less than two months earlier that they had been seeing each other for more than a year.

Days after Chris was named People’s 2022 “Sexiest Man Alive,” a source for the outlet claimed their relationship was “serious.” The source added, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Eagle-eyed fans had previously speculated they might be an item in Jan. 2022, as both their social media posts around the time appeared to be in Alba’s native Lisbon. Plus, Chris and Alba’s social media activity made it appear that they were at least talking during the summer of 2021, as that is when Alba followed Chris back on Instagram.

Chris is not the first actor that Alba has been romantically linked to. She was previously rumored to be dating Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo. Apparently, the pair were spotted on vacation together in May 2021, which sparked dating rumors. However, fans pointed out that they very well may just be friends, especially since they were co-stars in the 2022 comedy/drama Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Alba Is From Portugal

Alba was born in Lisbon, Portugal, in 1997. Her mother is Portuguese, while her father is Brazilian and from Rio de Janeiro. The couple reportedly met while Alba’s mother was working as a translator in Brazil.

Alba is from Portugal, so she can obviously speak Portuguese, but that’s not all. The talented star also speaks Spanish, French, English, and German, according to a July 2020 interview with Universo Online. That means Alba can speak 5 (!) different languages. That’s certainly helpful as she travels around the world for her acting career.

Alba Has Dabbled in Modeling

Alba has modeled for one of the biggest names in fashion: Vogue. She made her Vogue Portugal debut in 2019 via a video meant to look like it was shot on film. She has also appeared on the cover of GQ and ACTIVA.

Alba & Chris Have a 16-Year Age Gap

Alba and Chris have an age gap of about 16 years. She was born on July 10, 1997, and he was born on June 13, 1981.