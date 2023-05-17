Alan Ritchson: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Fast X’ & ‘Reacher’ Star

Alan Ritchson is an actor, best known for starring in the Prime Video series ‘Reacher.’

He plays Agent Aimes in Fast & Furious 10.

He’s married with three children.

Alan Ritchson, 40, is in one of the biggest movie franchises ever now. Alan stars in Fast X, the tenth Fast & Furious movie, with some major Hollywood heavy hitters like Vin Diesel, Brie Larson, and Jason Momoa. Alan is about to be introduced to a whole new fandom in the movie world. Here is everything you need to know about the talented actor.

Alan plays Agent Aimes in ‘Fast X’.

Agent Aimes is the new leader of Mr. Nobody’s agency. He’s not a fan of Dom (Vin Diesel) and his crew. Alan joined the cast of the film in May 2022. Ahead of the film’s May 19 release, Alan said on Instagram that Fast X is “gonna be the best one in the franchise so far.”

He stars in ‘Reacher’.

Alan is best known for playing Jack Reacher in the Prime Video series Reacher. Jack Reacher is a former U.S. Army military policeman who investigates a conspiracy. The show, based on a book series, premiered its first season in February 2022 and became one of Prime Video’s most-viewed shows. Alan is returning for season 2 of Reacher.

His first acting role was in ‘Smallville.’

Alan played Aquaman in four episodes of Smallville. Ironically, his Fast X co-star Jason Momoa took over the role of Aquaman in the DCEU. Alan played another superhero, Hawk, in the DC Universe series Titans.

He was on ‘American Idol.’

Before he started acting, Alan appeared on season 3 of American Idol, won by Fantasia Barrino. He was in the top 87 before he was cut during the Hollywood round.

He’s married.

Alan married his high school sweetheart Catherine in 2006. He revealed on Today that the couple met in ballet. “Of course I fell in love,” he said to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Alan and his wife have three sons: Calem, Edan, and Amory.