Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!

While success has certainly followed her in her career, Fantasia is also living her best life personally! The “Free Yourself” singer is the proud mother of three wonderful children. Find out all about Zion, Dallas and Keziah here!

Zion

Fantasia was already a mother to daughter Zion when she was competing on the third season of American Idol. As the young star was yet to be a household name, little is known about Zion, who is around 21 years old.

Dallas

In 2011, Fantasia welcomed her son Dallas. “I feel so blessed that my son Dallas Xavier was born healthy, and is a wonderful new addition to our family,” the singer told People upon Dallas’ arrival. “I thank all my fans for their well wishes and continued support.” While she has never disclosed the father’s name, she had been romantically linked to at the time to Antwaun Cook.

Keziah

Fantasia married Kendall Taylor in 2015 and they welcomed their first child together, Keziah, on May 23, 2021. At the time, Fantasia wrote on Instagram, “We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself/ Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!”

As Kesiah had spent nearly one month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before she was allowed to go home, Fanstasia later added on Instagram, “Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother.”

Taylor, who also has a son named Treyshaun, took to his Instagram to post, “Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect, and admiration for black women…Happy Birthday to my little Kezzy Bear!”