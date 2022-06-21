‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery & Wife Gabi Expecting First Baby Together

Country star Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are parents-to-be! The couple confirmed they’re expecting a baby boy to People on June 21 and were over the moon. “We got a little man on the way,” Scotty, 28, told the outlet. The Season 10 American Idol winner then opened up about parenthood being a dream of his and his wife. “We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life,” he explained. “We’ve gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now’s a good time to settle down a little and expand the family.”

Scotty noted that he’s “the last McCreery boy out there” and is therefore elated to be welcoming one to the family in November. “Gabi’s from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy,” he said. He also gushed about showing his little boy all the things he loves to do in his spare time. “I grew up playing sports, so getting to introduce him to baseball, which was my first love right there with music, and golf are just little things that [will be great],” he stated.

Little McCreery will certainly get introduced to music at a young age; The happy couple informed People they plan to build a mobile nursery for their future son so he can go on the road with his father. “It might not be every week, and we’ll see how the baby takes to the road life, but it’d be nice, just selfishly, to have Gabi and the baby out there with me. I don’t want to miss anything with him growing up,” the singer explained.

View Related Gallery Katy Perry's Best 'American Idol' Looks Of Season 20: Photos AMERICAN IDOL – “514 (Judge’s Song Contest)” – For the first time ever, “American Idol” superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will pick songs for each of the Top 11 to perform. Without knowing which judge offered the suggestion, each contestant will select their favorite song to perform, revealing the winning judge. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts “American Idol,” LIVE coast to coast, MONDAY, APRIL 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/6:00-8:01 p.m. MDT/5:00-7:01 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) KATY PERRY AMERICAN IDOL – “518 (Top 5)” – The Top 5 Idol hopefuls travel to The Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas, to be mentored by eight-time GRAMMY® Award-winning country music superstar and 2005 “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood from Resorts World Theatre, home of her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. Each contestant will perform two songs, leaving it all on the stage in hopes of earning America’s vote and landing a spot in the Grand Finale. GRAMMY and Academy Award®-winning singer-songwriter and producer Finneas will also perform his new single “Naked.” “American Idol” airs LIVE, coast to coast, SUNDAY, MAY 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-8:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT), on ABC.(ABC/Eric McCandless) KATY PERRY

Gabi, 28, opened up about how she told Scotty she was pregnant and recalled it didn’t go exactly as planned. “Well, his flight got delayed, so that didn’t work out,” she revealed. They then went to a hockey game together, where Gabi had to keep the exciting news to herself. “I’m over there drinking beers, having a good time, and she’s like, ‘I think I’ll just lay low tonight,’ so I was like, ‘Okay,'” Scotty recalled, adding that Gabi’s drink-free night didn’t alarm him. Gabi said she told Scotty the following morning.

Gabi stayed under the radar during the beginning of her pregnancy as well. Her last post on Instagram before announcing the exciting news came in May and featured her, Scotty, and their dog lounging in the North Carolina sun. There was no visible baby bump in any of her snapshots.

Scotty and Gabi’s love story is one that many dream of. They met while in kindergarten in North Carolina and then began dating their senior year of high school. Scotty proposed to the pediatric nurse in 2017, and they tied the knot in June 2018. Fans can catch a glimpse of their sweet wedding in Scotty’s video for “This Is It,” which debuted in 2018 as well.