Who Is Aiden Ross? 5 Things About the Season 28 Winner of ‘The Voice’ 2025

Image Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Aiden Ross walked away from The Voice as the season 28 winner! Coming from Team Niall Horan, the 20-year-old rising music artist is stepping into the music scene and the public eye as the 2025 season champion. After all, he vowed that his victory was “just the beginning” while reflecting on his moment in a December 16 Instagram post.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Aiden began in his caption. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart! I am filled with so much joy and gratitude. I’ve had the time of my life performing for you all this season, and I am beyond honored to be the Season 28 winner of The Voice.”

While pointing out that he’s “grown so much as an individual and an artist,” on the show, the Texas native also noted that he “met some of my best friends, and learned from the very best in the industry.”

Below, Hollywood Life has five facts you need to know about Aiden as he takes on showbiz.

Aiden Ross Is From Texas

Aiden is from College Station, Texas, a rapidly growing city in the east-central part of Texas.

Aiden Ross Performed in High School Musical Productions

According to KBTX, Aiden performed in various high school musical productions at his alma mater, A&M Consolidated High School.

Aiden Ross Is Studying Engineering in College

Before winning The Voice, Aiden said he still had plans to pursue his engineering degree at Texas A&M University in the spring of 2026, per a Facebook post he shared.

“I’m still signed up for classes at Texas A&M to continue my engineering degree this spring, while staying open to the path God is revealing,” Aiden wrote in December 2025, days before his big victory. “I’m doing everything I can to be ready and I’m trusting that God’s plan is bigger than anything I can see right now. Thank you for believing in me.”

According to A&M University’s website, Aiden’s major is engineering technology and industrial distribution.

Aiden Ross Unsuccessfully Competed in The Voice Before Season 28

Believe it or not, good things really do take time! Aiden previously competed on The Voice, though his time was brief.

Aiden Ross Has a Girlfriend

Aiden is happily dating his girlfriend, Lauren Moore, as seen on her Instagram page. She proudly cheered on her boyfriend throughout season 28 of The Voice as the self-described “proud president of the [Aiden Ross] fan club!!”

“Aiden is joyful, humble, kind, and the sweetest man alive!!” Lauren captioned an Instagram post shortly before he won the season. “I am so blessed to get to cheer him on every day. let’s make him the winner of @nbcthevoice tonight!!”