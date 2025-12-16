Who Won ‘The Voice’ 2025? Updates on the Season 28 Winner

Image Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Who will walk away as the winner of season 28 of The Voice? As we near the conclusion of the 2025 season of the reality TV competition series, coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg have chosen hopeful and talented rising artists for their teams, but only one talent will walk out as the champion.

Below, get updates on who won this year’s season of The Voice.

When Is the Finale of The Voice 2025?

The season 28 finale of The Voice is airing in two parts on December 15 and December 16.

Who Are the Finalists for Season 28 of The Voice?

Team Niall: Aiden Ross

On Niall’s team, Aiden Ross secured his spot in the season 28 finale with his powerful performance of Damien Rice’s “The Blower’s Daughter.”

Team Niall: Dek of Hearts

In the December 15 episode, the music trio Dek of Hearts became one of the two final artists that would perform in the finale.

Team Reba: Aubrey Nicole

Aubrey Nicole clinched her place in the finale by performing Alannah Myles‘s “Black Velvet” in the Playoffs of season 28.

Team Bublé: Jazz McKenzie

Jazz McKenzie performed a unique rendition of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” in the Playoffs portion of the season, ultimately earning her a spot in the finale.

Team Bublé: Max Chambers

During the December 15 episode, Max Chambers was announced to be performing in the finale after earning fan votes.

Team Snoop: Ralph Edwards

Ralph Edwards landed his finale spot by performing a strong rendition of Donny Hathaway‘s “A Song for You.”

Who Is the Predicted Winner of The Voice Season 28?

Many have predicted that the winner of season 28 could be Aubrey, while others say it could be Dek of Hearts.

When Will the 2025 Winner of The Voice Season 28 Be Crowned?

It’ll all come down to one champion! The winner of the 2025 season of The Voice will be announced in the second part of the season 28 finale on December 16.

Who Won The Voice 2025?

At the time of publication, no winner has been revealed yet because the second part of the season 28 finale of The Voice will air tonight, December 16, at 9 p.m. ET.