Adam Perkins: Everything To Know About Vine Star, 24, Who Has Sadly Died

Former Vine star, Adam Perkins, passed away on Sunday, April 11. His twin brother, Patrick, confirmed the news on Instagram.

Patrick Perkins confirmed that his twin brother, Adam Perkins, has died. Patrick made the announcement on Instagram during the early hours of April 14, revealing that Adam passed away three days prior (April 11). After sharing the news, Patrick posted several photos of himself and Adam from over the years, and received an outpouring of love from fans.

“I can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me,” Patrick admitted. “Being a twin is a very central part of my identity. It’s all I’ve known. And I’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. My best friend.” Learn more about Adam, who was just 24 years old when he died, below.

1. Adam Is Best Known For His Vine Videos

Adam got his start on social media through the app Vine in 2014. Adam’s most viral video was released in 2015, and featured him mocking the ‘Welcome to Chili’s’ greeting at the chain restaurant Chili’s. In the video, he used the catchphrase while walking into the bathroom in his boxers. The clip was reenacted and remixed by other users on the platform.

2. Adam Was A Musician

One of Adam’s greatest passions was his music. He has a Spotify page where fans can continue to listen to his work. In 2018, he released an album called Latch Relay with no promotion. Patrick revealed that he would be releasing a limited edition vinyl of the record after Adam’s death. He also created the record label Plas Teg in his brother’s honor.

3. Adam Previously Dated Kelton Elliott

Adam’s ex-boyfriend is Kelton Elliott, an actor, paid tribute to the social media star on Instagram after his death. “I’ve been devastated,” Kelton admitted. “We spent almost every day and night in 2020 and 2021 together in our little home until I temporarily relocated to Oregon. We were there for each other during the hardest year of our lives.” Kelton added that he and Adam had discussed “how [they’d] want to be remembered after [they] died,” and urged fans to listen to Adam’s music because it’s what he would’ve wanted.

4. Adam Worked As An Analyst

Before his death, Adam had a ‘real job’ in addition to his music career. “Remember Adam from Vine?” he wrote on Instagram in March. “He’s 24 now and a business analyst working in data. Feel old yet?” He also referred to himself as a ‘spreadsheet wizkid’ in his Instagram bio.