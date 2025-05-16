Who Is Abe Diaw? About the Chris Brown Assault Lawsuit & Accusations

Image Credit: Getty Images

Chris Brown is facing criminal charges related to a lawsuit filed against him by Abraham “Abe” Diaw. Diaw accused Brown of assaulting him, which allegedly took place in February 2023. Below, Hollywood Life breaks down the case against Brown.

Who Is Abe Diaw?

Diaw is a producer, according to multiple outlets. Not much else is known about him nor any details of his relationship with Brown.

Why Is Abe Diaw Suing Chris Brown?

Diaw accused Brown of assaulting him with a tequila bottle at the TAPE nightclub in 2023, located in London’s Mayfair neighborhood. According to People, the lawsuit, filed by Diaw in November 2023, accused Brown of “beating” him with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila. In the suit, Diaw alleged that Brown “continued to ruthlessly stomp” on him for “30 seconds,” and he “ended up in the hospital with lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg” as a result.

Diaw further claimed that he suffered “crushing blows” to the head, leaving him unconscious, and he was left with “permanent” damage and “severe emotional distress” from the alleged attack, according to the lawsuit.

Is Chris Brown in Jail?

Yes, at the time of publication, Brown is still in custody with Metropolitan Police. Per The U.K. Sun, Met Police did not initially disclose Brown’s name but confirmed that a 36-year-old male “was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May [2025] on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.”

“He has been taken into custody where he remains,” the police statement read. “The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023. … The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

One day later, Brown appeared in Manchester Magistrates’ Court, where he faced one count of causing grievous bodily harm to a person, according to CNN. He was ordered to be held until his next hearing in London on June 13, 2025, which is the day he’s supposed to perform in Frankfurt, Germany, for his tour.

Judge Joanne Hirst rejected Brown’s bail request after prosecutor Hannah Nicholls pointed out that the alleged crime was “extremely serious,” per CNN. Brown was subsequently transferred to Southwark Crown Court in London, and he is expected to enter a plea to the charge.