Is Chris Brown in Jail? Find Out Amid His Reported 2025 Arrest

Chris Brown, who has a record of past legal issues, was reportedly arrested in Manchester, England, on May 15, 2025. The reported arrest comes three weeks before Brown, 36, is set to embark on his Breezy Bowl XX Tour in the Netherlands on June 8. Now that he’s been taken into custody, fans are wondering if this could lead to jail time for the “Under the Influence” artist.

According to a statement obtained by The U.K. Sun, Met Police did not identify Brown’s name but confirmed that a 36-year-old male “was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.”

“He has been taken into custody where he remains,” the statement read. “The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023. … The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

The Mirror was the first to report the news of Brown’s arrest.

Below, get all the updates on Brown’s May 2025 arrest and find out what it means for him.

Why Was Chris Brown Arrested?

Brown was reportedly arrested on May 15, 2025, in connection to an alleged February 2023 assault that took place at the TAPE nightclub, which is in Hanover Square. He was sued by producer Abe Diaw in November of that year.

According to People, the lawsuit stated that Diaw accused Brown of “beating” him with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila. Diaw further alleged that Brown “continued to ruthlessly stomp” on him for “30 seconds,” and the producer “ended up in the hospital with lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.” As a result, the producer suffered “crushing blows” to his head, leaving him unconscious.

The lawsuit further claimed that Diaw was left with “permanent” damage and “severe emotional distress” from the alleged attack.

Is Chris Brown in Jail?

At the time of publication, Brown is reportedly in custody of the Metropolitan Police Department, according to The U.K. Sun.

Is Chris Brown Still Going on Tour?

Since Brown has not publicly spoken of his reported arrest, his upcoming tour is still slated to begin on June 8 in Amsterdam.