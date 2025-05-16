Chris Brown Tour 2025: Updates on Concert Dates, Cities, Ticket Prices & More

Image Credit: WireImage

Chris Brown is embarking on a world tour this year, and the R&B artist will be performing in stadiums across North America and Europe. The “Gimme That” hitmaker announced the big news on Instagram in March 2025 with just four months to go until the Breezy Bowl XX Tour kicks off in Miami.

“TEAM BREEZY !!!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!TEAM BREEZY!!!!!” Chris captioned his post. “BREEZY BOWL 20th anniversary TOUR!!!!!!!!!! CELEBRATING 20 years of CB. So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL.”

At the end of his caption, Chris pointed out that “new dates for the cities that aren’t on this particular list will be added shortly.” Though the tour is set to start soon, the rapper was arrested in London for an alleged 2023 incident at a club, where he is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw. He remains in custody until June 13, when he is scheduled to appear in court.

Below, get the details on Chris’ stadium tour and when you can get tickets.

How Much Are Chris Brown Breezy Bowl Tour Tickets?

Depending on the city and venue, the Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour tickets will range in price. Since the presale has yet to begin, Ticketmaster does not have ticket prices available yet.

When Does the Chris Brown Tour Presale Start?

The Ticketmaster presale for Chris’ tour begins on April 1, 2025, but fans still have a chance to sign up until March 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

U.S. Dates & Cities for Chris Brown’s 2025 Tour

July 30: Miami, Florida, LoanDepot Park

August 2: Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium

August 5: Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Stadium

August 8: Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field

August 10: Washington, DC, Nationals Park

August 12: East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

August 16: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Citizens Bank Park

August 19: Toronto, ON, Rogers Stadium

August 23: Montréal, QC, Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 25: Boston, Massachusetts, Fenway Park

August 28: Chicago, Illinois, Wrigley Field

August 30: Atlanta, Georgia, Truist Park

September 3: Arlington, Texas, Globe Life Field

September 5: St. Louis, Missouri, The Dome at America’s Center

September 8: Houston, Texas, Daikin Park

September 11: Phoenix, Arizona, Chase Field

September 13: Los Angeles, California, SoFi Stadium

September 17: San Diego, California, Petco Park

September 20: Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

European Dates & Cities for Chris Brown’s 2025 Tour

June 8: Amsterdam, NL, Johan Cruyff Arena

June 11: Hamburg, Germany, Volksparkstadion

June 13: Frankfurt, Germany, Deutsche Bank Park

June 15: Manchester, UK, Co-Op Live

June 16: Manchester, UK, Co-Op Live

June 19: Cardiff, UK, Cardiff Principality Stadium

June 21: London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 26: Birmingham, UK, Villa Park Stadium

June 28: Dublin, Ireland, Marlay Park

July 1: Glasgow, UK, Hampden Park

July 5: Paris, France, Paris La Défense Arena