Who Did Isabelle Tate Play in ‘9-1-1: Nashville’? Her ABC Character

Image Credit: Isabelle Tate/Instagram

Isabelle Tate was just 23 when she died. Best known for appearing in the series premiere of ABC’s 9-1-1: Nashville, the young actress’ life, career and health history quickly made headlines when news of her death broke in October 2025. Isabelle may have had a brief role on the show, but her neuromuscular and Charcot-Marie-Tooth diagnoses inspired many to learn more about the illnesses.

“She was also an aspiring actress, and was most recently even featured in a TV show,” Isabelle’s obituary read. “Isabelle loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals — her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love. Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others. She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few.”

Below, find out which character Isabelle played in 9-1-1: Nashville.

Who Did Isabelle Tate Play in 9-1-1: Nashville?

Isabelle played a bachelorette party attendee in the series premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville. Her character receives a dance from stripped-turned-firefighter Blue (played by Hunter McVey).

What Is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease? Isabelle Tate’s Illness

Isabelle’s talent agency, The McCray Agency, revealed in an October 2025 Instagram Story that she died of “a rare form of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.” The agency further noted that she died “peacefully,” but her death was still “sudden” and “shocking” for all.

According to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA), the disease is “a rare multi-system, multi-organ disease that causes life-long, progressive symptoms, including muscle weakness and atrophy in the arms and legs, sensory loss, and other complications. These symptoms often lead to challenges with balance, walking, hand use, and other daily activities.”

What Is Neuromuscular Disease?

Neuromuscular disorders are a range of conditions that involve the dysfunction of one’s “peripheral nerves, muscles or the communication between them,” according to the Cleveland Clinic. The illness causes muscle weakness, muscle atrophy and numbness and/or tingling in the body.

Isabelle was diagnosed with neuromuscular disease when she was 13, as seen in a December 2022 Instagram post from her unverified account.

“This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard,” Isabelle wrote at the time. “While I was trying to come to terms with this, I really did find that I lost myself in certain ways. I hated that it was not only breaking me down physically, but I was allowing it to also break down my spirit.”