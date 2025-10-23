‘9-1-1: Nashville’s Isabelle Tate’s Neuromuscular Disease: Her Health Before She Died at 23

Image Credit: Disney

Isabelle Tate had just appeared in an episode of 9-1-1: Nashville before she died in October 2025. She was just 23 and was battling a nervous system condition known as neuromuscular disease for several years. In the wake of Tate’s untimely death, fans, colleagues and peers are mourning her as they learn more about her health and final years.

According to Tate’s obituary, her full name was Isabelle Adora Tate, and she died on October 19, 2025. Born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Tate obtained her bachelor’s degree in business from Middle Tennessee State University and “wanted to change the world.”

“She was also an aspiring actress, and was most recently even featured in a TV show,” the obituary read. “Isabelle loved volunteering her time to all things, particularly animals — her idea of a fun outing was visiting an animal shelter and doling out lots of love. Isabelle was full of fire, a fighter, never once making excuses for the fact that she might have a disability relative to others. She was also quite musically inclined, often spending hours writing and recording songs with friends and even publishing a few.”

Below, learn more about Tate’s life, career, accomplishments and health history before she died.

How Did Isabelle Tate Die?

Though no cause of death has official been disclosed, Tate was battling an illness known as neuromuscular disease.

What Is Neuromuscular Disease?

Neuromuscular disorders are a range of conditions that involve the dysfunction of one’s “peripheral nerves, muscles or the communication between them,” per Cleveland Clinic. The disease causes muscle weakness, muscle atrophy and numbness and/or tingling.

Tate had been diagnosed with the illness when she was just 13, according to a December 2022 Instagram post from her unverified account.

“This has been a difficult journey for me because having to accept help and surrender to the progression of this condition has been extremely hard,” Tate wrote at the time. “While I was trying to come to terms with this, I really did find that I lost myself in certain ways. I hated that it was not only breaking me down physically, but I was allowing it to also break down my spirit.

Adding that she “never expected something like this to happen,” Tate wrote, “I don’t know why these were the cards I was dealt in life, but I can’t change it so I’m choosing to embrace it and not let it define me.”

What Was Isabelle Tate’s 9-1-1: Nashville Character?

Tate booked her first major TV gig in the 9-1-1: Nashville series premiere as a character attending a bachelorette party. In the scene, she interacts with stripper Blue, who becomes a firefighter. Blue is played by Hunter McVey.

McVey shared a statement with People about Tate’s death, noting that he was “shocked to hear the news.”

“I didn’t know Isabelle prior to filming, but I couldn’t have asked for someone better to work with on one of my first ever days on set,” McVey said. “I was terrified, nervous, and after each take, we would get to exchange a couple words which were always supportive from her. I got the pleasure of talking with her after the scene, and she had such a great energy. You could tell she brought joy to a lot of people. I’m thankful I got a chance to work with Isabelle and that a part of her will live on forever in the pilot episode of 9-1-1 Nashville. Prayers for her family.”