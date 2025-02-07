Which Teams Have Won the Most Super Bowls in History?

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events each year. As the world prepares for the 59th annual game, a long history of past Super Bowl winners comes to mind. While many teams have had the opportunity to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, others, like the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons, have yet to win.

As fans eagerly anticipate the game and a halftime performance by Kendrick Lamar, learn more about past Super Bowl champions and which teams hold the most titles.

Who Is Playing in the 2025 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, featuring a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams will face off once again after previously competing in Super Bowl LVII in 2023.

Which Team Has Won the Most Super Bowls in History?

Two teams are tied for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history—the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, both with six championships, according to ESPN. Following closely behind with five wins each are the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and New York Giants each have four Super Bowl victories.

Which Team Will Win the 2025 Super Bowl?

According to USA Today, BetMGM odds favor the Kansas City Chiefs to win. If the Chiefs emerge victorious, it will mark their second Super Bowl win over the Eagles in a Super Bowl.

Reflecting on their 2023 Super Bowl victory against Philadelphia, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared, “Every Super Bowl it’s something that you’ll have for the rest of your life. I think there’s only 12 guys that were on that team that won that first Super Bowl. It might be a little bit more, but … So have a brand new team with a lot of rookies playing that stepped up. We were down 10 points at halftime to probably the best team in the NFL all year long. And they’re known for getting ahead of teams and kind of finishing the game off. And for those guys to step up and make those plays in that second half, man, it just speaks to the hard work they put in every single day. And luckily a lot of those guys are young, so we’ll have a lot of those guys back next year,” per