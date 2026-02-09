Super Bowl 2027: Where it Will Be, What Day it Lands on & More

The 2026 Super Bowl concluded in victory for the Seattle Seahawks on February 8, 2026, but football fans are already making plans for the 2027 game. Though we’re still one year away from the upcoming event, many are wondering where the game will take place and what day it will fall on.

Below, find out when and where the 2027 Super Bowl will take place and who might headline the Halftime Show.

Where Will the 2027 Super Bowl Take Place? Location

Super Bowl LXI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

When Is the Super Bowl 2027? See Date

The 2027 Super Bowl will take place on Valentine’s Day: February 14! Now that fans are aware of this, the internet is already ablaze with jokes about the two occasions coinciding with each other.

The countdown is on, LA! Six decades after Super Bowl I, the championship is coming home to the Los Angeles region in 2027 for a ninth time! We’re ready to keep the golden decade of sports shining with Super Bowl LXI at @SoFiStadium on February 14. 💻:… pic.twitter.com/dYG8LuSYOb — Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (@LASEC) February 9, 2026

Who Might Perform for the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

As always, there is a wide variety of possible performers who could headline the 2027 Halftime Show. Many music fans are hoping to see a female artist take the stage, since the past two years have featured male performers as the headliners.

Some are calling for Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande as the headliners. None of them has publicly commented on the possibility.

Miley might be an unlikely candidate, though, because she prefers to perform in an intimate setting rather than a packed arena or stadium. The last time she went on a large tour was in 2014 for her Bangerz Tour.

MILEY CYRUS AND HANNAH MONTANA FOR SUPER BOWL 2027! pic.twitter.com/EQ5lnT5pXf — Miley Official (@MileyCyrusBz) February 9, 2026

During a May 2023 interview with British Vogue, the “Flowers” artist explained her mindset behind live performances. “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” Miley said at the time. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people, then you are alone.”

Taylor might be the most likely choice to headline the upcoming event. Her record-breaking Eras Tour brought the world of Swifties together, and since 2024, she’s taken time off from performing live.

When Will the Super Bowl 2027 Halftime Show Performer Be Announced?

The Super Bowl Halftime Show performer is usually announced roughly four months before the event. So, fans should find out who will headline the 2027 show in September 2026.