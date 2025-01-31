Where Was Kash Patel Born? Trump’s Cabinet Nominee’s Background

Image Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images

Kash Patel is in a new spotlight now that he’s been nominated to be the next director of the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) by Donald Trump. As he awaits potential confirmation by members of the Senate, Patel’s personal life and career have taken center stage among voters. Many are curious about the former federal prosecutor and want to learn more about where he was born, where he went to college, if he’s married and more.

Learn more details about Patel’s background below.

Who Are Kash Patel’s Parents?

Patel’s mother and father are Indian Gujarati immigrants who moved to Canada in the 1970s from Uganda, East Africa, after facing ethnic repression. They later moved to the U.S., and Patel’s father reportedly landed a job at an aviation firm working as a financial officer.

In a Washington Street Journal op-ed that Patel wrote in January 2025, the Republican described his upbringing.

“My commitment to these principles is deeply rooted in my family’s history,” Patel wrote in the piece. “My father fled Idi Amin’s genocidal dictatorship in Uganda. My mother was born in Tanzania. They married in India and emigrated to New York, where I was born and raised in a bustling household that included my father’s seven siblings, their spouses and six children.”

Patel further noted in his op-ed that if confirmed to oversee the FBI, he will carry “not only the dreams of [his] parents but the hopes of millions of Americans who stand for justice, fairness, and the rule of law.”

Where Was Kash Patel Born?

Patel was born and raised in Garden City, New York. He attended the local high school and eventually left his hometown to attend the University of Richmond in Virginia. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and criminal justice. Eventually, Patel got his Juris Doctor from the Pace University School of Law in New York. He later obtained a certificate in international law from University College London, England.

Upon being admitted to the Florida Bar, Patel spent several years as a public defender in the state.

Is Kash Patel Married?

Patel keeps his personal life private, but it appears he is not married.

Does Kash Patel Have Children?

No, it does not appear that Patel has children.