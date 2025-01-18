Where to Watch ‘Frasier’: How to Stream the Show

It’s official: Frasier, the revival of the beloved 1990s NBC sitcom, won’t be renewed for a season 3 at Paramount+. However, per Variety, CBS Studios will continue to shop the series to other platforms in the hopes that it will find another home for season 3. Executive producer Kelsey Grammar, who stars in the beloved title role, spoke out about what it’s been like to return to the role that made him a household name between 1993 and 2004.

“A lot of people are asking, ‘What was it like to go back there?’” he told Parade at the time. “It didn’t phase me, honestly. It’s a set. It is a set I used to work on, it’s a set we rebuilt, it wasn’t the same set, but it looks like the same set. It was just fun. It was a novelty for me at first. Then towards the end of the episode when I sit down and I actually say those famous words one more time, the last time ever, ‘This is Dr. Frasier Crane, I’m listening,’ that choked me up.”

Amid the news that the Frasier revival could be at its end, find out where to watch the show.

What is ‘Frasier’ About?

Frasier, which has been running on Paramount+ for two seasons, is a revival of the original Frasier, which ran began on NBC in 1993 and came to a close in 2004. The original Frasier was a spinoff of 80s Boston bar-comedy Cheers, in which Grammar originated the character as an uptight psychiatrist with a flair for the dramatic.

According to the network’s official logline, the revival “follows Frasier in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.” Frasier Crane, the title character, had previously lived in Seattle. His move back to Boston, bolstered by a professorship at his alma mater Harvard, is an attempt to bond with his son, Freddy, who lives and works in Boston.

Who is in the ‘Frasier’ Cast?

Grammar, of course, leads the cast as Frasier. Joining him, per The Wrap, is Jack Cutmore-Scott stars as Frederick (Freddy) Crane, Frasier’s son, whom he shares with ex-wife Lillith (Bebe Neuwirth.) Nicholas Lyndhurst appears as an old pal of Frasier and a current work colleague at Harvard, Professor Alan Cornwall, and Toks Olagundoye as the psychiatry department head, Olivia Finch. Anders Keith is Frasier’s nephew, Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne’s (Jane Leeves) son. Jess Salgueiro appears as Eve, a pal who helps reconnect Frasier and his son, and June Diane Raphael appears as June.

How to Watch ‘Frasier’

The first two season of the Frasier revival can be watch via Paramount+. Just log in with your credentials to view all episodes of the first two seasons. As mentioned above, a home for a potential third season has not yet been found. You can also watch all 11 seasons of the original Frasier on Hulu. And finally, if you want to delve all the way into Frasier’s origin story, you can catch episodes of Cheers on Hulu, Paramount+, AppleTV, and PlutoTV.

Was ‘Frasier’ Canceled?

Frasier has technically been canceled by Paramount+, who nixed the show by failing to renew after the first two seasons. However, CBS Studios will continue to attempt to find a streaming platform for a third season.