Was ‘Frasier’ Canceled? What Happened to the Paramount+ Series

Frasier might be canceled now that its streamer didn’t renew it for a season 3. As fans grapple with the news, many are confused about the show’s future. Usually, when a show isn’t renewed for another season, it signals a cancelation, but reports indicate that Frasier‘s parent network plans to shop it around in hopes that another platform will take it. So, is Frasier really canceled, or do we just have to wait a little longer for a season 3?

Just two months prior, star and producer Kelsey Grammer spoke with IndieWire about the new direction that television has taken compared to the past tradition for sitcoms.

“The new streaming sort of world that we’re in now, you don’t really know who’s in charge,” Kelsey told the outlet in November 2024. “And you can’t quite figure out why they call a shot or why they don’t call a shot. So, the only thing I could really surrender to is the idea that I was making a good television show and one that people would want to see more of, and hopefully that’s what will sustain us for the next decade.”

During his interview, Kelsey said that he “fully intend[ed] to do another decade” of Frasier.

Find out what the fate of Frasier is below.

What Is Frasier About?

Following his father Martin Crane’s death, the demise of his decades-long relationship with Charlotte and the conclusion of his Seattle TV show, Frasier Crane goes back to Boston to build a better relationship with his son, Frederick. Frederick is now a firefighter, and Frasier becomes a professor at Harvard. After moving into his son’s apartment building, Frasier begins his new life.

The revival of Frasier was released in 2023.

Was Frasier Canceled?

Paramount+ canceled Frasier from its streaming platform by not renewing it for a third season. However, CBS plans to shop the show around to other streamers, according to Variety.

If CBS is unable to get the show acquired by another platform, Frasier will not continue past its second season. According to Deadline, possible contenders are Hulu and Prime Video. Both of these streaming services have the original Frasier’s episodes available to subscribers.

Where to Watch Frasier

Seasons 1 and 2 of the modern Frasier series will still be available to watch on Paramount+.