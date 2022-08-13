Kelsey Grammer’s Wife: Everything To Know About Spouse Kayte, ‘RHOBH’ Ex Camille & Other Wives

Kelsey Grammer, 67, is a TV legend thanks to his time as Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers from 1982 to 1993 and spin-off Frasier, which ran until 2004. While Dr. Crane had many romantic trysts on-screen, Kelsey went through several marriages, including one to ex Camille Meyer, 53, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, in his personal life. Learn more about the six time Emmy Award winner’s four wives right here.

Kayte Walsh

Kayte Walsh, 43, was born in Hartlepool, the United Kingdom on January 7, 1979. She worked as an airline flight attendant before she met her husband Kelsey. Kayte has often been subject to much criticism for breaking up Kelsey’s previous marriage. She even told Oprah Winfrey on a 2012 episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter that she was not really happy about how the couple’s relationship started.

“I’m not proud of the way we started out,” Walsh told Oprah. “Because he was in a marriage,” she admitted. The couple’s relationship made headlines back in 2011, while Kelsey was still married to Camille. Kelsey and Kayte were married on February 25, 2011, and welcomed their first child together soon after: baby girl Faith Evangeline Elisa Grammer, 10, who was born in 2012.

They later went on to welcome two more children together including Kelsey Gabriel Elias Grammer, 8, and Auden James Ellis Grammer, 5. Both Kelsey and Kayte stay out of the spotlight for the most part, and tend to keep their family life private.

Camille Meyer

Camille and Kelsey had a long marriage that spanned over the course of 13 years. They got married in 1997, and had a nasty public divorce in 2011. Prior to the divorce, their relationship was documented on RHOBH — leading to their eventual bombshell split. Camille accused her ex-husband of cheating on her while he was living in New York City for work. On the show, Camille even said, “Somebody’s in the apartment as Mrs. Grammer, it’s just not me.”

The former couple had two children via a surrogate: Mason Grammer, 20, and Jude Grammer, 17. Kelsey has been known to publicly talk negatively about his ex-wife and once called her “pathetic,” according to Fox News. Camille has, however, moved on from Kelsey: she married her husband David Meyer in 2018.

Leigh-Anne Csuhany

Kelsey was briefly married to Leigh-Anne Csuhany, from 1992 to 1993. The details of their marriage are not publicly known, and Leigh-Anne has remained a private person. His second wife was reportedly an exotic dancer, who once allegedly threatened to kill him, he said to The Sun. “To be sure I’d never leave her, Leigh-Anne had to convince me that I was nothing — unattractive, untalented, undeserving of love, and incapable of being loved by anyone but her,” he said.

“She’d spit in my face, slap me, punch me, kick me, break glasses over my head, break windows, tear up pictures of my loved ones, threaten to kill me, kill herself,” he also said. Leigh-Anne and Kelsey did not have any children together, however, they did face an unfortunate miscarriage while they were married, the outlet also reported.

Doreen Alderman

Doreen Alderman, 67, and Kelsey were married for nearly 10 years. They got married in 1982 and lasted until their divorce in 1990. This makes Kelsey’s marriage to Doreen his second longest marriage, after his marriage to Camille. With Doreen, Kelsey welcomed their only child together: daughter Spencer Grammer, now 38. Spencer was born just one year after her parents were married in 1982.