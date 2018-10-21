Camille Grammer Married: ‘RHOBH’ Star Weds David C. Meyer In Gorgeous Hawaii Wedding

Camille Grammer’s big day has arrived! The ‘RHOBH’ star married her love David C. Meyer in Hawaii, with several (but not all!) of her fabulous co-stars as witnesses!

Congratulations are in order for Camille Grammer, 50, and David C. Meyer! The happy couple got married on Oct. 20 at a private beach club in Hawaii, PEOPLE has confirmed. “This is my next chapter,” Camille told the outlet. “I’m so excited to start our life together.” The wedding was attended by fellow Housewives stars Teddi Mellencamp, 37, Dorit Kemsley, 42, and Lisa Rinna, 55. Kyle Richards, 49, was one of Camille’s bridesmaids. Camille’s two children with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, 63, were also involved in the ceremony. Her daughter, Mason, 16, was a bridesmaid. Her son, Jude, 14, walked Camille down the aisle in a “very special” moment. David is a lawyer and has two sons. Camille and David started dating in 2016 and got engaged in Oct. 2017. HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.

Ahead of the festivities, Camille shared a picture showing off her bridal body in a bright blue bikini while sunbathing in Hawaii. Her fellow Real Housewives co-stars also documented the journey to Hawaii, with Teddi and Kyle boarding a Hawaiian Airlines flight with their husbands on Oct. 17. A co-star who was noticeably absent was Lisa Vanderpump. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Lisa would not be attending Camille’s nuptials. “Lisa is both stressed and relieved as she finally made the decision yesterday (Tuesday) not to attend Camille’s wedding,” a source close to RHOBH told HollywoodLife ahead of the big day.

But not to worry, Camille didn’t let it bother her, at all! “Camille couldn’t care less that Lisa Vanderpump is skipping out on her big wedding day,” another insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s so excited to finally tie the knot again and so happy that cameras are rolling.” RHOBH star Erika Jayne, 47, also couldn’t make it to Camille’s big day, but that was due to other work obligations.