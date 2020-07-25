Spencer Grammer: 5 Things To Know About Actress Reportedly Slashed At New York City Bar

Spencer Grammer, a popular voiceover actress, was reportedly slashed during an incident that happened on Friday, July 24.

The New York Post reported that Spencer Grammer, 36, was slashed at a New York City restaurant when she and a friend tried to diffuse a situation that happened. It took place around 11:30pm EST at The Black Ant on Second Ave in the Lower East Side. An angry man started fighting with customers after he wasn’t able to get a table due to it almost being closing time. A “full on brawl” then ensued, according to a witness, where Spencer and her companion, Jan Phillip Mueller, were among those who joined the fray. The man in question then reportedly slashed Grammer in the forearm and Mueller in the back where they were treated with injuries and released.

“On Friday, July 24, 2020, at approximately 2310 hours in front of 60 2 Avenue (9 Precinct), an unknown male stuck a 36-year-old female in the right arm with an unknown object causing a laceration and swelling,” Detective Sophia Mason, DCPI Spokesperson, told HollywoodLife. “A 31-year-old male was also struck in the lower back causing a laceration. The complainants were removed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled the location on foot. He is described as a black male in his 30s, approximately 5’08” and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black sandals. This remains an ongoing investigation.” HL has reached out to her reps for further comment on the matter.

Here are 5 things you should know about Spencer who is the daughter of a very famous television star.

1: Famous Dad. Spencer is the daughter of award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer, who is primarily known for his work on the television sitcoms Cheers and Frasier. She was named after her paternal aunt who was murdered in 1975.

2: Lots Of Siblings. Her family gatherings must be massive at this point as she has not one, not two, not three, but six paternal half-siblings split in threes. She also has a maternal half sibling named Madison on her mother Doreen Alderman‘s side.

3: Big Break. Spencer caught the acting bug just like her father. Her first big role happened on the ABC Family series Greek which ran for four seasons beginning in 2007.

4: Other Work. She’s also lent her voice to the critically acclaimed Rick & Morty where she plays the character of Summer Smith. She’s been doing this since 2013.

5: Personal Life. Spencer married firefighter James Hesketh in February 2011. They share one child together, a son named Emmett Emmanual Hesketh. She filed for divorce from James in November 2017.