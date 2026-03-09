Where to Stream the Oscars 2026 Live: How to Watch the Academy Awards

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2026 Academy Awards are on the horizon, and soon, cinephiles will see who the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures chose as the Best Actor, Actress and Picture. But for viewers tuning in at home, they want to know how they can watch the 2026 Oscars live. Luckily, Hulu is offering the chance to watch the ceremony.

Below, find out how you can tune into the 2026 Academy Awards!

When Are the 2026 Oscars?

The 2026 Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Can I Stream the Oscars for Free This Year?

Yes! For the first time, the Oscars will be available to stream live on Hulu for all subscribers.

How Long Is the Oscars Ceremony?

As viewers already know, each Academy Awards ceremony encourages its winners and presenters to keep their speeches within a limited time frame. The 2026 Oscars ceremony is expected to be around three hours, ending at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Who Is Hosting the Oscars?

Conan O’Brien is back to host the 98th Academy Awards. This will mark the comedian’s second year hosting the awards show. Previously, he hosted the Emmy Awards.

Who Is Nominated for Best Picture at the 2026 Oscars?

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Who Is Nominated for Best Actor & Actress at the 2026 Oscars?

The following are the nominees in the Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role categories:

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet , Marty Supreme

, Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio , One Battle After Another

, One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke , Blue Moon

, Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan , Sinners

, Sinners Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Actress in a Leading Role