Where Is the Pro Bowl 2025? Location and Details for This Year’s Game

Image Credit: Getty Images

The iconic Pro Bowl Games are here, culminating with the main event today, Sunday, February 2, after kicking off the festivities on Thursday, January 30.

The Pro Bowl flag football game is underway this afternoon, but you can still catch all the details, including the event location, below.

What Is the Pro Bowl?

The Pro Bowl is the National Football League’s (NFL) all-star game, featuring the league’s top players from both the American Football Conference (AFC) and National Football Conference (NFC). It is typically held at the end of the regular season, before the Super Bowl, and serves as a showcase of the best talent in the league.

Originally called the National Football League All-Star Game, the event became the Pro Bowl, a name it held for over 70 years until 2022. Since 2023, the event has been known as the Pro Bowl Games.

In recent years, the format of the Pro Bowl has evolved, including changes to the traditional game rules and events. It’s often a fun, less competitive event compared to regular-season games. The game often includes fan voting, with fans selecting the players they believe deserve to be recognized as the best at their positions. Players are compensated for their participation, with the 2025 winners expected to receive $90,000 each, while the losers will earn $45,000.

Where Are the 2025 Pro Bowl Games Taking Place?

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games are being held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

