What Time Is the 2025 Pro Bowl? Game Start Time and More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bowl season is here, and one of the most popular events is the famous Pro Bowl Games.

The Pro Bowl Games will wrap up on Sunday with the main event. Find out how to tune in and get additional details below.

What Is the Pro Bowl?

The Pro Bowl is the National Football League’s (NFL) all-star game, featuring the league’s top players from both the American Football Conference (AFC) and National Football Conference (NFC). It is typically held at the end of the regular season, before the Super Bowl, and serves as a showcase of the best talent in the league.

Originally called the National Football League All-Star Game, the event became the Pro Bowl, a name it held for over 70 years until 2022. Since 2023, the event has been known as the Pro Bowl Games.

In recent years, the format of the Pro Bowl has evolved, including changes to the traditional game rules and events. It’s often a fun, less competitive event compared to regular-season games. The game often includes fan voting, with fans selecting the players they believe deserve to be recognized as the best at their positions. Players are compensated for their participation, with the 2025 winners expected to receive $90,000 each, while the losers will earn $45,000.

When Are the 2025 Pro Bowl Games?

This year’s Pro Bowl Games takes place on Sunday, February 2, but festivities began on Thursday, January 30.

According to the NFL’s official site, a flag football game will be held in Orlando between the AFC and NFC (American Football Conference and National Football Conference). For the third straight year, the Manning brothers will coach the same teams — Peyton for the AFC and Eli for the NFC.

What Time Does the 2025 Pro Bowl Games Start?

The Pro Bowl flag football game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

8 seasons in the NFL. 8 #ProBowl appearances for @P2. Not hard to see why 👏👏👏👏 📺: Pro Bowl | TODAY 3pm ET on ESPN + ABC + Disney XD pic.twitter.com/8yG6SFtsW7 — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2019

Where Are the 2025 Pro Bowl Games Taking Place?

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games are being held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

How to Watch 2025 Pro Bowl Games

There are several ways to watch or stream the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday. Here’s the viewing information:

TV Channels : ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes

: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo

