Where Is New Bethlehem in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 6?

Image Credit: Disney

The Handmaid’s Tale continues to spark curiosity among viewers about Gilead’s topography. While many know that it was once the United States, fans have speculated about its locations for all six seasons of the Hulu series, specifically New Bethlehem. Upon the April 2025 premiere of season 6, viewers saw Elisabeth Moss‘ character, June Osborne, return to New Bethlehem.

While promoting the final season of the show, Elisabeth spoke with TVLine about season 6. “It really has to do with where we’re going,” she teased. “The whole show is so much about June’s motherhood and June’s role as mother.”

As for her character’s evolution from seasons 1 through 6, Elisabeth told Variety that she hopes June “gives courage to somebody who needs it, whether it’s in our country or another country.” The actress and executive producer added, “She’s somebody that people can hopefully look up to. She’s very brave, and I look up to her.”

Where Does The Handmaid’s Tale Take Place?

The Handmaid’s Tale is set in the fictional dystopian society called Gilead, which was once the United States. Gilead is a patriarchal theocracy that took control of the U.S. and introduced a forceful, strict regime that oppresses women.

The capital of Gilead is Washington D.C., which is often referred to as the Capital or just Washington.

Where Is New Bethlehem in The Handmaid’s Tale?

New Bethlehem is located within Gileadean territory and is a modernized and liberalized fictional community. According to Atlas of Wonders, the New Bethlehem island is located in the Crystal Beach community off the shore of Lake Eerie, which is the barrier between the U.S. and Canada.

Where to Watch The Handmaid’s Tale

Viewers can stream all episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu.

How Many Episodes Are in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6?

There will be 10 episodes in season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

What Time Do Episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Air?

The first three episodes of season 6 of The Handmaid’s Tale were released on April 8, 2025. All new episodes of the show will be released on Hulu at 12 a.m. ET on Tuesdays/9 p.m. PT on Mondays.