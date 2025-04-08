Elisabeth Moss’ Net Worth: How Much Money the Actress Has

Image Credit: Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss has become one of the most famous names in television. While her fame partially stems from her success playing June Osborne in Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood‘s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, Elisabeth steadily paved her way through Hollywood. Thanks to her dedication and years of projects under her belt, the actress increased her overall net worth and eventually became a producer.

Below, learn more about Elisabeth’s career, find out her net worth and learn about her family.

Elisabeth Moss’ Most Popular Movies & TV Shows

Elisabeth is best known for her acclaimed television roles, including The Handmaid’s Tale (2017–present) — for which she won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The Los Angeles native is also known for her roles in The West Wing, Mad Men, Shining Girls and The Veil.

In film, the Tony Award nominee has been recognized for the movies Us, Shirley, The Invisible Man and The French Dispatch.

Elisabeth Moss’ Net Worth

Elisabeth is estimated to have a net worth of $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, largely due to her success on critically acclaimed TV series and roles in high-profile films.

Is Elisabeth Moss Married?

No, Elisabeth is not currently married. She was previously married to comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen from 2009 to 2011. She filed for divorce from him after eight months of marriage.

Does Elisabeth Moss Have Kids?

Yes, Elisabeth revealed in early 2024 that she was expecting her first child. Sometime that year, she welcomed her baby, though she has kept details about the child and co-parenting private. However, the Hulu star told The Hollywood Reporter in 2025 that she brought her baby to the Handmaid’s Tale set in 2024.

“It was incredibly meaningful [it was] to be able to end this show as a mom,” Elisabeth told the publication, before adding, “Because I’m playing this character who is this iconic mother figure. All mothers are heroines, and she’s definitely a heroine. … Any of us who had the privilege of being able to bring our kids or see our kids at work, we would every single time be like, ‘Aren’t we lucky to get to do that?'”