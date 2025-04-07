Elisabeth Moss’ Kids: How Many Children Does She Have?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss ended The Handmaid’s Tale by becoming a mom in real life. After six seasons, the Hulu series is reaching its conclusion, but the actress and executive producer’s career has just begun. After she welcomed a child, some fans are wondering how many kids Elisabeth has and if she’s romantically linked with anyone.

Below, learn more about Elisabeth’s family, past marriage and more.

Is Elisabeth Moss Married?

No, Elisabeth is not currently married, but she was to her ex-husband, Fred Armisen, from 2009 to 2010. It’s unclear what exactly led to their split, but Fred had already moved on from his and Elisabeth’s separation by dating Abby Elliot before finalizing the divorce.

In the divorce filing — which Elisabeth filed eight months after marrying Fred — the Mad Men alum cited irreconcilable differences are the reason behind their separation, per E! News. Elisabeth and Fred rarely ever spoke publicly about their marriage.

Does Elisabeth Moss Have Kids?

Yes, Elisabeth is now a mother to one child, she confirmed during a March 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The actress gave birth to her baby sometime in 2024 and brought her child with her to the set of The Handmaid’s Tale when they filmed season 6.

While speaking with THR at the 2025 PaleyFest LA event, Elisabeth gushed over how “incredibly meaningful [it was] to be able to end this show as a mom.”

“Because I’m playing this character who is this iconic mother figure,” the Hulu star said, referring to her Handmaid’s Tale character, June. “All mothers are heroines, and she’s definitely a heroine. … Any of us who had the privilege of being able to bring our kids or see our kids at work, we would every single time be like, ‘Aren’t we lucky to get to do that?'”

Elisabeth’s co-star O-T Fagbenle, who plays Luke in The Handmaid’s Tale, told the publication he was “so happy for her” after welcoming her child, whose name and sex have not been revealed yet.

“The main thing that happened on the first day of set is that I got to meet Lizzie as a mother,” O-T said. “This show is so much about people and their children and about motherhood, and what it is to give birth, and Lizzie went through that. I was just so happy for her. So, day one, for me, the big thing I remember was just meeting my dear friend, my colleague and just knowing that she had been through this extraordinary experience.”

Elisabeth Moss’ Net Worth

Thanks to her continued success, Elisabeth racked up a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.