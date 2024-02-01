Elisabeth Moss’ Husband: Everything to Know About Her Past Marriage to Fred Armisen

Elisabeth Moss, 41, has made her mark in Hollywood with her many impressive roles over the years. From Mad Men to The Handmaid’s Tale, it’s no surprise that the starlet is an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning powerhouse. Aside from her roles as June and Peggy, Elisabeth has also appeared in other projects, including the 2023 film Next Goal Wins. She also starred in Shining Girls in 2022 and played the lead in The Invisible Man in 2020.

Aside from her impressive acting resume, the 41-year-old recently announced that she is pregnant with her first child! Elisabeth dropped the exciting news during the January 30, 2024, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “So I feel like I should ask, are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?” Jimmy Kimmel asked her, to which she replied, “A little bit of both!” Amid the news of her pregnancy, below is everything to know about Elisabeth’s previous marriage and love life.

Elisabeth Moss’ Ex-Husband, Fred Armisen

The blonde beauty was previously married to fellow actor Fred Armisen, 57, from 2009 until they called it quits in 2011. As many may know, the 57-year-old is a comedian widely known for his time on the former series, Portlandia. Additionally, Fred has appeared on Saturday Night Live, Netflix’s Wednesday, Los Espookys, and more.

At the time of their nuptials, Elisabeth was around 27 years old, meanwhile Fred was around 43 years old. Before his marriage with Shirley star, Fred was previously married to singer Sally Timms. The now 64-year-old and Fred were married for a few years, as they stayed together from 1998 until their 2004 split. Although the Big Mouth actor has been married twice, he has not decided to get married again as of 2024.

What Have the Exes Said About Their Marriage?

About three years after their divorce, Elisabeth opened up about the marriage during an interview with Vulture. “Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn’t think that I was that young,” she told the outlet at the time. “It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible.”

Despite the rough end to her relationship with Fred, Elisabeth expressed her gratitude for that chapter of her life. “At the same time, it turned out for the best. I’m glad that I’m not there,” she added. “I’m glad that it didn’t happen when I was 50. I’m glad I didn’t have kids. And I got that out of the way. Hopefully. Like, that’s probably not going to happen again.” The same outlet also reported that Fred labeled himself a “terrible ­husband” during an appearance on Howard Stern.

Who Is Elisabeth Moss Dating Now?

Eventually, Elisabeth moved on and had other relationships, however, she has not remarried yet. By 2012, E! News reported that Elisabeth began dating Australian cinematographer Adam Arkapaw, however, they eventually split. Adam has been married to his wife, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, since 2015.

Although the soon-to-be mother announced her pregnancy on January 30, she did not reveal if she is in a romantic relationship. However, Elisabeth did reveal that her pregnancy is “going really well.” This is not the first time that she’s addressed the topic of motherhood, as the Los Angeles native previously opened up about her desire to have kids during a 2018 interview with Marie Claire UK.

“I do want to be a mother,” she explained at the time. “I like the idea of passing on what my mother [Linda Moss] passed on to me. It’s not for everybody, and I didn’t know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is,” she added. “I have no idea how I want to do it though or what the plan is.”