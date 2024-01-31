Elisabeth Moss Pregnant: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Reveals She’s Expecting Her First Child

Elisabeth Moss is pregnant! The Handmaid’s Tale star, 41, revealed that she’s expecting her first child on the January 30 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Elisabeth showed off her baby bump while wearing a black dress for her appearance on the late-night show. In her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Elisabeth said that she’s “been really lucky” in her pregnancy and that “it’s been going really well.”

The Mad Men alum then asked Jimmy, who is a father of four kids, if he has any advice for her. “Buy everything. You’ll get a lot of stuff,” he said. “Everyone who knows you will send you a thing. And then you’ll have a lot of them.”

“Great. I’ll take it,” Elisabeth said.

Jimmy told Elisabeth that his wife, Molly McNearney, got sound advice from Billy Murray when she was pregnant.

“He said bring Christmas lights to hang [in the delivery room], or beads of some kind,” Jimmy shared. “A night light. He said bring music, which everyone tells you. You want to bring some music. He said bring candles, which we did bring candles, and they’re like, ‘You can’t light candles in here, there’s oxygen in this room.’ So bring a battery powered candle if you want a candle.”

Elisabeth did not reveal when her baby is due. However, she did give an update on the upcoming sixth and final season of her Emmy Award-winning Hulu series, The Handmaid’s Tale.

“We are going back to shoot this summer. Our final season,” she said, before admitting that fans “are really starting to get upset” that it’s taking so long for season 6 to come out.

“Especially when I tell them we haven’t even started shooting it yet,” Elisabeth explained. “They’re like, ‘When is it coming back,’ and I’m like, ‘Well…’ They get a little upset. So it probably won’t be until maybe 2025.”

Jimmy asked Elisabeth if she’s “blaming” the delayed production schedule of the show on her pregnancy. “Yes. I can’t wait to start doing that,” she said with a laugh. “It’s the best.”

Before revealing her pregnancy, Elisabeth was previously open about wanting to become a parent.

“I do want to be a mother,” she told Marie Claire UK in 2018. “I like the idea of passing on what my mother [Linda Moss] passed on to me. It’s not for everybody, and I didn’t know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is,” she added. “I have no idea how I want to do it though or what the plan is.”

Elisabeth is not in a public relationship at the moment. She was previously married to fellow actor Fred Armisen, 57, from 2009 to 2011.