Jimmy Kimmel’s Kids: Everything to Know About His 4 Children

Jimmy Kimmel remains one of the most recognizable faces in late-night television. Since launching Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003, the Emmy-winning host has welcomed countless A-list celebrities to his stage—and even taken on the Oscars, hosting the Academy Awards four times, most recently in 2024. But beyond the spotlight, Jimmy is a devoted family man. He’s a proud father of four: daughter Katie and son Kevin from his first marriage to Gina Maddy, and daughter Jane and son Billy with his wife, Jimmy Kimmel Live! co-head writer and executive producer Molly McNearney.

We know so much about Jimmy, but what about his children? Below, HollywoodLife has rounded up everything you need to know about all four of the comedian’s kids.

Katie Kimmel

Katie Kimmel was born in 1991. She came into the world three years after her parents tied the knot. Jimmy was 24 years old when Katie was born and he was struggling financially. “I would work from 4 in the morning till around 11 in the morning, and at the time my ex-wife worked too,” he said in a 2017 interview with Vulture. “So I’d pick Katie up from day care as quickly as I could, because we couldn’t afford the $5 an hour to keep her there longer. I’d have her all day till 6 or 6:30, when my ex-wife got home. That was a hard schedule. I was exhausted all the time.”

But Jimmy and Gina — who divorced in 2002 — did a great job at raising Katie. She went to college at The School of Art Institute of Chicago and now she has her own business selling her own home goods and artwork, which she promotes on Instagram. In Sept. 2021, Katie married her longtime boyfriend Will Logsdon. Jimmy appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before the wedding and talked so highly about his son-in-law. “I’ll tell you, the guy is great,” Jimmy said. “His name is Will and he’s a great guy. And if he wasn’t, he’d be dead right now. That’s how we operate in my family.”

Kevin Kimmel

Kevin Kimmel was born in 1993. His parents got divorced when he was 10 years old, but he maintained close relationships with both of them as he continued to grow up. Kevin frequently posts his famous father on his Instagram, where he’s very active. He’s even partially followed in Jimmy’s footsteps by pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. He worked in the sound department on several television shows including Survivor and Big Brother.

Kevin got married to his girlfriend Nicole at Jimmy’s fly fishing lodge in Idaho in September 2022. Kevin is always gushing over his wife in the sweetest Instagram posts. On Valentine’s Day 2023, Kevin snapped a pic of Nicole, and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life and the love of her life, a French lemon coconut cake @nicolekimmel.”

Jane Kimmel

Jane Kimmel, Jimmy’s third child, and his first with Molly McNearney, was born in July 2014. Jimmy revealed that Jane was named after his grandmother. “It’s really great,” he told PEOPLE in 2015 about raising Jane. “It does add a little bit of joy to each day. Maybe more than a little bit.”

Before Jimmy had Jane, he admitted that he forgot what it was like raising babies, since Kevin and Katie were both born over 20 years earlier. “It’s funny because I was just with some friends who just had a baby. I was like, ‘Oh, ya.’ And there are new ways to do things,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Over the years, Jimmy has shared the cutest stories about baby Jane both on his talk show and on social media. In 2020, he revealed that Jane, who was only 6 years old at the time, was extremely invested in the outcome of the Presidential Election. In September 2022, Jimmy revealed that Jane lost her first tooth, and the “Tooth Fairy” left her $20!

Billy Kimmel

Billy Kimmel, Jimmy and Molly’s youngest child, was born in April 2017. Billy was born with a congenital heart condition and had to undergo three heart surgeries. Jimmy has been very open about Billy’s harrowing health struggle. “It’s a terrifying thing,” Jimmy said on the May 1, 2017 episode of his show. “You know, my wife is back in the recovery room, she has no idea what’s going on, and I’m standing in the middle of a lot of worried-looking people – kind of like right now – who were trying to figure out what the problem is.” Jimmy also called Billy’s open-heart surgery at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles “the longest three hours of my life.”

Every year on Billy’s birthday, Jimmy expresses how grateful he is for the medical care that his son got in the hospital. When Billy turned 5, Jimmy wrote on Instagram, “Happy 5th birthday to our little nut. We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses at @ChildrensLA & @CedarsSinai for saving Billy’s life and to those of you whose donations, prayers, and positive thoughts meant everything. Please support families who need medical care.”