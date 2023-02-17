Katy Perry Rocks Sequin Crop Top & Zebra Print Skirt On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’: See Her Wild Look

Katy Perry’s style is always going to be quintessentially her. The “Eye of the Tiger” singer totally slayed for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 16. Katy rocked a silver sequin crop top that she paired with a zebra print mini skirt and matching jacket. She topped off her fierce look with thigh-high boots.

Katy was joined by fellow Idol judge Lionel Richie on the late-night show. “It’s so unscripted it’s unhinged,” Katy said about the upcoming season, which premieres on February 19. She said the newest contestants “really represent the fabric of America” and come together in a “unified” way as they experience the show together.

The singer and the other members of the American Idol team have been busy filming the new season, which includes an excursion for the top 24 to Hawaii every season. During the show’s latest Hawaii trip, she was recently seen filming something for the show in a strapless pink mini-dress.

Katy’s longtime love, Orlando Bloom, is also promoting the new season of his show, Carnival Row. The actor recently opened up about their romance and how it can sometimes be “challenging” for them.

“We’re in two very different pools,” he told Flaunt. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Orlando gushed that Katy is his “baby mama and life partner.” They have an amazing co-parenting relationship with Orlando’s ex Miranda Kerr, who is the mother of the actor’s son Flynn. Katy and Orlando, who have been together since 2016, have a two-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove.