Katy Perry Rocks Sequin Crop Top & Zebra Print Skirt On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’: See Her Wild Look

Katy Perry's feeling wild! The 'American Idol' judge sizzled in a sparkly crop top and zebra print skirt while promoting 'Idol's new season on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 17, 2023 8:21AM EST
Katy Perry
View gallery
Katy Perry61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019Wearing Balmain Same Outfit as catwalk model *10068488af
EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan celebrate American Idol's 21st birthday in New Orleans as they announce who is invited to the 'Hollywood Show'. The superstar cast of American Idol has just reunited to start filming the show's next season, which has kept the top-secret auditions under wraps. But as revealed in these exclusive photos, New Orleans will be one of the locations. In the photos, the crowd of auditioners could be seen holding things from a golden ticket to golden '21' signs and golden "You're Invited" signs. The judges looked very excited to be in New Orleans celebrating and also held up "You're Invited" plaques. 09 Oct 2022 Pictured: Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA906135_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Katy Perry MAGIC Fashion Trade Show Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 09 Aug 2022
Image Credit: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Katy Perry’s style is always going to be quintessentially her. The “Eye of the Tiger” singer totally slayed for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 16. Katy rocked a silver sequin crop top that she paired with a zebra print mini skirt and matching jacket. She topped off her fierce look with thigh-high boots.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry’s look for Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA)

Katy was joined by fellow Idol judge Lionel Richie on the late-night show. “It’s so unscripted it’s unhinged,” Katy said about the upcoming season, which premieres on February 19. She said the newest contestants “really represent the fabric of America” and come together in a “unified” way as they experience the show together.

The singer and the other members of the American Idol team have been busy filming the new season, which includes an excursion for the top 24 to Hawaii every season. During the show’s latest Hawaii trip, she was recently seen filming something for the show in a strapless pink mini-dress.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry shows off her sparkly look heading to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA)

Katy’s longtime love, Orlando Bloom, is also promoting the new season of his show, Carnival Row. The actor recently opened up about their romance and how it can sometimes be “challenging” for them.

“We’re in two very different pools,” he told Flaunt. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Orlando gushed that Katy is his “baby mama and life partner.” They have an amazing co-parenting relationship with Orlando’s ex Miranda Kerr, who is the mother of the actor’s son Flynn. Katy and Orlando, who have been together since 2016, have a two-year-old daughter named Daisy Dove.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad