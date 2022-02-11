Hillary Clinton Trolls Trump Over ’Toilet Gate’ By Leaning Into Her Emails Scandal & Raising Money

The former first lady and secretary of state clapped back at the ex-president with a hilarious hat, mocking claims that Trump flushed government documents down his toilet.

Hillary Clinton mocked former President Donald Trump in light of the new findings that he’d allegedly clogged White House toilets with what could’ve been important documents. The former first lady, who ran against Trump for president in 2016, sardonically poked fun at her email scandal by selling a black baseball cap with the phrase “But her emails” in pink letters on Friday February 11.

Clinton posted an old photo of herself rocking a cap, with it photoshopped to look like the new design available in her Onward Together store. “Just in time for Galentine’s Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets,” the former secretary of state wrote in her Instagram caption, before noting that the profits would go to a good cause. “As always, proceeds support the work of our partner groups to protect voting rights, help young progressives run for office, and more.⁣”

The hat costs $30 before taxes and shipping, and the website says it’s expected to start shipping around March 28. The Onward Together shop has a handful of other items that have the same phrase printed on it, including face masks, enamel pins, stickers, and coffee mugs. Some even have an illustration of Clinton on them.

The hat was released in response to claims from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman who said that she’d learned from White House staffers that Trump had clogged a toilet by flushing wads of paper. The new revelation came on the heels of the National Archive and Records Administration requesting the Justice Department to investigate the Trump administration’s handling of government documents after retrieving 15 boxes of papers from his Mar-a-Lago residence. With the reports that he’d flushed paperwork, which could have been important documents, people were quick to judge the ex-president as hypocritical, as he constantly attacked Clinton over using a private email server (and deleting emails) during his 2016 campaign against her.

Amid all the backlash, Trump denied the claim in a statement on Thursday. ” “Another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book,” he said in part.