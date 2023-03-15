Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife: Everything To Know About Molly McNearny

Jimmy Kimmel is the host of the late-night talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ since 2003

He has emceed the Oscars three times

The comedian has been married twice and has four children

Jimmy Kimmel hit it out of the park once again as the host of the Oscars. The late-night talk show host took over as emcee of the annual Academy Awards show for the third time and regaled the audience with his charming humor and soft skewering of the Hollywood A-list audience. Of course, he had some help from his incredible writing team, which happens to include his wife, Molly McNearny.

Just a few days ahead of the Oscars, Jimmy paid tribute to Molly on her birthday by sharing a hilarious Instagram snap of her holding a cup of water with four pairs of glasses hanging off her shirt collar. “On this birthday, raise many many glasses to a woman who endures the unimaginable, married to me @MMcNearney,” Jimmy lovingly wrote. Keep reading to find out more about Molly, below.

Molly is a big boss on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jimmy and Molly have the unique relationship where they can work together professionally and continue to stay married! And the pair obviously take the same carpool to work, as Molly is the co-head writer and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live! As mentioned, Molly was also part of the Oscar team behind Jimmy’s hilarious monologue as she was executive producer of the show. She has also worked on the Emmy’s award show as well.

Their meet-cute wasn’t that cute

“When I first met him, he insulted me,” Molly recalled of first meeting Jimmy on his show during an interview with Glamour. “The executive producer brought me into his office and said, ‘This is Molly; she’s my new assistant.’ Jimmy barely looked up from his desk until my EP said, ‘She competes in triathlons,’ and then Jimmy looked up at me and said, ‘That is really stupid! What a waste of time.'”

Even after that introduction, Molly stayed on for six years at the company before the pair would even go on a date!

It was Jimmy’s talent in the kitchen that won Molly over

Although Jimmy and Molly were both dating other people when they first met, eventually they spent quite a bit of time together as co-workers. It wasn’t until they ended up together after a long day of filming and Jimmy cooked a meal for her when Cupid struck. “All the writers would socialize after the show, and we would just hang out more and more. We really liked each other as friends, and then it just kind of turned. He cooked for me, and that was it. It sealed the deal,” Molly told Glamour.

Of course, a workplace romance comes with some obstacles. “I was very, very nervous because I love our writers so much, and we work so closely together and I was also the only female writer in the room at the time, and I didn’t want to change the dynamic,” she told the outlet. “When you have camaraderie with your co-workers, one of the parts of that is making fun of the boss a little bit, and now to think, That’s the guy I’m dating, I didn’t want that to stop.”

A star-studded wedding

The couple got engaged during a South African safari and decided to have their wedding back in the States on July 13, 2013, in Ojai, California. The guest list was a who’s who of Hollywood, since Jimmy basically interviews the glitterati for a living! Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt were just a few of the A-listers cheering on the new couple, who would go on to honeymoon in Portofino, Italy.

Molly and Jimmy share 2 children

The cute couple welcomed two children into their nest: daughter Jane and son Billy. Jane arrived in July 2014 and Billy was welcomed in April 2017. Jimmy has been very open about Billy’s harrowing health struggle, as he was born with a congenital heart condition and had to undergo three heart surgeries after he was born.

The comedian also has two children from his first marriage to Gina Maddy, whom he was married to from 1988 to 2002. the former couple had welcomed daughter Katie in 1991 and son Kevin two years later.