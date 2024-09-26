Image Credit: GC Images

Hoda Kotb is stepping away from her prominent role as co-anchor on the Today show. The 60-year-old has been part of the television industry for several years, working for various stations before joining NBC’s Today in 2007. During the episode on Thursday, September 26, she shared, “I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new,” She reflected, “I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, ‘This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.’ And I thought it can’t get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on.”

With the announcement of her departure, many are curious about where Hoda is headed and what her life will look like after she embarks on this new chapter. To learn more about Hoda’s future plans, keep reading.

Hoda Kotb has announced that she is leaving TODAY early next year. pic.twitter.com/sXuRsDbNnI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2024

Where Is Hoda Kotb Going After Today?

It remains uncertain where Hoda will go after leaving the Today show. However, she did share in a letter to her coworkers, which was made public by Today, that she will “remain a part of the NBC family.”

Why Is Hoda Kotb Leaving Today?

Additionally, she shared to the outlet, “A new decade of my life lies ahead, and now, my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie.”

When Is Hoda Kotb Leaving Today?

Although Hoda announced her departure, she is not leaving immediately. In her letter, she stated, “I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what’s ahead for all of us.”