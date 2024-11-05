Where Can I Watch the Election? Streaming & Cable Options

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The 2024 presidential election is finally here, and millions of voters have already cast their ballots. According to multiple outlets, about 75 million people — from Democrat, Republican and independent voters — across the United States voted early. As we wait for the president-elect to be announced, many want to know where they can watch the live results via cable networks or streaming platforms.

Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump have held dueling rallies in swing states over the past several weeks. With their respective campaigns focusing on Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and more battleground states, both candidates hope to secure the 270 Electoral College votes.

Learn how you can watch the 2024 election results via cable or streaming platforms.

TONIGHT: Get real-time results and in-depth analysis as voters head to the polls for the 2024 election. Stream live coverage on CBS News 24/7, @paramountplus and the CBS News app, beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Then watch CBS’s primetime coverage on your TV, starting at 7 p.m. pic.twitter.com/8qNqFxWxbJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 5, 2024

What Cable Channels Can I Watch the Election?

Multiple channels already started their election coverage on Monday, November 4, and will continue to provide live updates through Tuesday, November 5, after the polls close.

Viewers have several options; CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, CBS News and ABC News are among the most popular networks hosting live election coverage.

Where to Stream the Election Live

There are several ways to stream the election. CBS News is offering voters the chance to watch its live election coverage for free via the CBS News app, Paramount+, YouTube and CBSNews.com. Hulu subscribers can also watch ABC News’ updates.

When Will We Find out Who the Next President Is?

In past elections, the president-elect was announced shortly after polls closed on Election Day. However, with mail-in ballots and counting rules varying state by state, the final result may take days to reach.

During the 2020 election, results weren’t finalized until three days after the polls closed. President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris delivered victory speeches on November 7, and then-president Trump refused to concede.

Two months later, the January 6 U.S. Capitol Attack took place in Washington D.C. Multiple Capitol police officers were injured, and one died after being assaulted by rioters. The attacks took place after Trump claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen” and “rigged.”

The 2020 election saw the highest voter turnout in America since 1900.