‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are Season 1-14 Leading Ladies Today? — Updates On Trista, JoJo & More

Twelve of the 14 women who've starred on The Bachelorette over the last 16 years are reuniting for an epic TV special on May 6.

Twelve of the 14 women who’ve starred on The Bachelorette over the last 16 years are reuniting for an epic TV special on May 6, and ahead of the time warp, we’re examining how things have changed for the ladies since their time on the show! The first EVER Bachelor Nation success story is all thanks to The Bachelorette, and it happened during the show’s very first season when Trista Rehn gave Ryan Sutter her final rose and accepted his marriage proposal. They were married in December 2003, had two children together, and remain dedicated to The Bachelor franchise all these years later!

The Bachelorette has had significantly more success than its counterpart, The Bachelor, and along with Trista and Ryan, there are FIVE other couples from the series still together. Fans are still anxiously waiting for weddings from the stars of season 12-14, JoJo Fletcher (engaged to Jordan Rodgers), Rachel Lindsay (engaged to Bryan Abasolo) and Becca Kufrin (engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen). However, the show has already produced TWO other marriages — season seven’s Ashley Herbert wed her final pick, J.P. Rosenbaum, while season nine’s Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried also tied the knot.

Of course, there are plenty of other couples from The Bachelorette who weren't able to make it work, but the stars from each season still have a lot to show for their years since being on the show. Many are in happy relationships themselves! The Bachelorette reunion special airs on May 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. Plus, the show's 15th season, starring Hannah Brown, will premiere on May 13.