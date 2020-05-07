Hannah Brown Says She’s ‘Ready’ To Start Dating Again After Quarantining With Ex Tyler Cameron

Hannah Brown went on Instagram Live on May 5 and after admitting she’s single, she talked about her plans to date and told her fans she ‘definitely wants to be in a relationship.’

Hannah Brown, 25, is ready to find the “right” man in her life and she wasn’t afraid to spill the details to her fans when she held an Instagram Live chat on May 5. The Bachelorette star was asked if she was single in the chat and after admitting she was, she went on to explain that she’s at a point in her life where she’s ready to date again. “I feel like right now in quarantine’s not the best time to try to date, but I feel like I am at a place where I’m ready to do that,” she explained in the stream. “I definitely want to be in a relationship, I think I’m finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that. I think I needed a little break and I definitely took that. I’m going to be single until it’s right.”

Before Hannah revealed her new thoughts on dating, she fueled dating rumors with Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron, 27, when she quarantined with him at his home in Florida for a few weeks before returning to her home state of Alabama last month. Before that she was engaged to Jed Wyatt, a Nashville-based musician, after he proposed to her during The Bachelorette finale last year. The two broke things off last summer though after Hannah found out he had been seeing another woman prior to filming the reality show.

A week and a half before Hannah told her fans she is singe, a source told HollywoodLife that although she is back home, she “misses” Tyler. “Hannah still talks to Tyler and the rest of the quarantine crew all the time, the connection is still very strong,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said.“ Right now she’s got no plans to go back but she does miss them all so that could change. For now she’s staying with her family but she has an open invite from Tyler and everyone at the house to come back anytime.”

It will be interesting to see where things with Hannah go from here and we’ll be on the lookout to see what else she shares while spending time in quarantine!