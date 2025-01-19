When Will TikTok Be Back in the App Store? Updates

Image Credit: Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

TikTok is back, but not in the App Store. Since the United States’ official ban on the app began on Sunday, January 19, 2025, no one could download or redownload the app on their phones. However, active TikTok users still have their accounts. The app temporarily shut down right before the ban took effect. And now that it’s been restored for users, many want to know when it will be added back to the App Store.

For several hours, TikTok users in America were met with the following message when the ban on the app commenced: “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned! In the meantime, you can still log in to download your data.”

Below, find out everything we know about if TikTok will be added back to the App Store again and more.

Is TikTok Back?

Yes. Hours after the app shut down on January 18, 2025, TikTok was miraculously restored for all American users and influencers. On January 19, the day when the legal ban began, users were able to post new videos and reload content.

How Is TikTok Back?

TikTok updated its users on the restoration of services in a statement, which read, “In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” the statement read via X. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

Did Someone Buy TikTok?

At the time of publication, it’s unclear if another company purchased TikTok from its owner, ByteDance.

When Will TikTok Be Back in the App Store?

Since the U.S. ban on TikTok prevents it from being available on app stores, the ban would need to be reversed in order for TikTok to become available again. Trump has discussed a 90-day extension on the ban but did not specify when the social media platform will be restored to the App Store.