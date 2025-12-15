When Will Patrick Mahomes Return After His Torn ACL Injury? Update

Image Credit: Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ team quarterback, was severely injured while trying to avoid a tackle during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, 2025. The 30-year-old football player‘s injury raised widespread concern among his teammates and fans, as many grappled with the possibility that Mahomes could be out for the season. So, is he, or is there a chance he’ll return soon?

Find out the status of Mahomes’ injury and his return to the field below.

What Happened to Patrick Mahomes? About His ACL Tear

During the fourth quarter of the Chiefs-Chargers Sunday game, Mahomes went for a play to turn the odds in his team’s favor. While throwing the ball to avoid a tackle, the QB’s knee seemed to land awkwardly while he meandered to the right. His leg then gave out as another player tackled him.

Mahomes, in visible pain, cried out on the field as medics and his team rushed to his side. The Chiefs later confirmed that Mahomes tore his ACL.

Injury Update on QB Patrick Mahomes: An MRI has confirmed that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in today’s game. Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 15, 2025

When Will Patrick Mahomes Return?

The Chiefs have not confirmed whether Mahomes will return to the field anytime soon this season. The team’s latest update was its tweet about exploring “surgical options” for the QB’s torn ACL.

Is Patrick Mahomes Out for the Season?

Multiple outlets reported that Mahomes is out for the season, though the Chiefs have not stated this. Mahomes addressed his injury in a tweet, which began with, “Don’t know why this had to happen.”

Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back… — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 14, 2025

