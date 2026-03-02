When Was Tom Holland & Zendaya’s Wedding? What We Know About Their Marriage

Our friendly neighborhood couple are apparently married! Tom Holland and Zendaya tied the knot sometime before the 2026 Actor Awards, her longtime friend and stylist Law Roach claimed, so fans are clamoring to learn more about the pair’s wedding. When did the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars tie the knot? Who was invited to their wedding? How long have they been married?

Below, Hollywood Life breaks it all down for you about Zendaya and Tom’s alleged marriage.

Did Tom Holland and Zendaya Get Married?

According to Zendaya’s friend and stylist, Law Roach, yes — she and Tom are married. Law spilled the beans during a March 1, 2026, red carpet interview with Access Hollywood at the Actor Awards.

“The wedding has already happened, you missed it,” Law said with a smile. “It’s very true.”

However, Zendaya and Tom have yet to confirm whether or not they’re actually married.

When Was Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Wedding?

Tom and Zendaya’s wedding could have taken place sometime in early 2026 or late 2025, at the earliest, because the Challengers actress was seen in Los Angeles, California, wearing what appeared to be a gold wedding band.

Since the couple have successfully protected their relationship from the public eye, details on their nuptials have been kept under wraps. So, it’s unclear if Tom and Zendaya held a small ceremony or if they’re even planning to host a bigger event in the near future.

How Long Have Zendaya and Tom Holland Been Together?

What we do know is that Tom and Zendaya have been together for a few years. Though they first sparked dating rumors in 2017, the Euphoria actress and the Uncharted actor maintained that they were just good friends for years. It wasn’t until 2021 that they were pushed to confirm their relationship when paparazzi photos of them sharing a kiss surfaced online.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore,” Tom told GQ later that year. “And a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

The two started sharing adorable Instagram posts of one another, starting with birthday tributes with Z calling her then-boyfriend, “My Spider-Man,” and Tom calling her, “My MJ.”